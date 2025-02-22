Not Enough Flowers For Deities In Puri Jagannath Temple, Gardens Await Restoration

Puri : Lo and behold! Lord Jagannath adorned in flower garlands and floral ornaments of many hues and fragrances. He loves flowers and gets it all. Rose, Lotus, Gurdalanga, Malati, Jui, Jai, Champa, Tagara, Ashoka and Rangani to the sacred Tulsi leaves, all woven and dedicated to the deities - a sight that mesmerises any ardent devotee. Ever wondered from where are these flowers fetched, which are the ones the deities love and most importantly whether the supply suffices the needs?

As per Puri Srimandir servitors, the deities are given different beshas (look and attire) throughout the day till late in the night. And during each of the beshas, new set of clothings and flowers are used. However the decor done at night when the Lords retire for the day and sleep - the Bada Singhara besha, uses maximum flowers.

The Trinity Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Snana Mandap in Puri Srimandir. The deities are decorated with flowers after the ritualistic bathing (ETV Bharat)

The Srimandir has its own garden within the temple premises which used to suffice the flower requirements of not only the Trinity but all deities inside the temple. Probably not anymore. For centuries, the flowers were sourced from Koili Baikuntha and Nilachal Upavan, both within the temple premise which were once providing abundant fragrant blooms. But over time, the supply dwindled forcing the temple to depend on sources outside the temple and also from devotees who donate flowers in good quantity.

Apart from flowers, the Tulsi and Durlabha leaves, considered the deities’ favourite for the fragrance they emit, are also used to make garlands and offered to the deities. Each ritual holds significance and so are the flowers used in them.

Though efforts are being made by servitors and flower weavers, the growing demand is outpacing the supply.

Flowers bunched into an ornament for the Lord (ETV Bharat)

During Bada Singhara besha, the deities are adorned solely with floral ornaments like the sacred Adharamala, Jhumpa, Karapallav, and Kaustubha Padak. But with flower shortage, these might soon become rare sights in the temple, fear the servitors.

They have taken the matter up with the temple administration to increase the garden size. “Once Lord Jagannath's lands are reclaimed from illegal possession of others and given to us, we could expand the garden and grow more flowers,” the servitors said in unison.

Senior servitors expressed their concern, stating that while some devotees voluntarily provide flowers that cannot be the norm. “Letters have been sent requesting space for dedicated floral cultivation, but little action has been taken,” they rued.

Another floral ornament meant for the deities (ETV Bharat)

The deities wear eight types of flower ornaments and garlands which include Karapallav, Kundal, Tadgi, Chandraka, Gabha, Alaka, Tilak, Jhumpa, Nakuasi, Dayana, Adharamala, Makara Kundal, Sripayarmala, Haraj Padak, Kali Padak, Kaustubha Padak, Chausara Mala and Guna.

Jagannath Culture Researcher Naresh Dash said Mahaprabhu is fond of flower ornaments. “Like the Adharamala which is a long garland attached to both hands of the Lord. Besides He wears jhumpa, guna, nakachana and the heart medallion. And all these flower ornaments are made of pansapani, banana leaves, various types of fragrant flowers like tarat, champa, rose, sugandharaj jui, jai, etc.” he adds.

The flower garland offered to Lord Jagannath is different and unique. His favourite flowers include lotus, roses, and other colorful flowers which are often stitched together to make garlands, the researcher said.

The flower garden of the Puri Srimandir (ETV Bharat)

It is important to note that flowers available in the market place are not used in the temple.

Sarat Mohanty, a Chunara servitor of Srimandir said "Mahaprabhu, (as Lord Jagannath is mostly addressed by the servitors), is adorned with an untied garland - the one without knots in the thread. It runs from His left shoulder to the right, passing below the feet. Along with flower garlands, the Tulsi (basil) leaves are also made into garlands which are used on specific parts of the idol," he explains.

Earlier all the floral needs of the deities was met with plucks from the Koili Baikuntha and Nilachal gardens inside the temple but currently three other places have been earmarked as gardens - Narendra Puskarani, Matitota and Nilachal Gundicha Niwas - from where, on a daily basis, people employed by temple administration collect flowers and bring it to the temple. There are others who collect lotus from various ponds across the town and outskirts. But given the requirements in the temple, there is a shortage, acknowledged the servitors.

They blamed it on the temple administration and the government for not paying heed to the problem. "Lands in the name of the Lord are lying in a disputed state. Had some action been taken and those property handed over to the temple to develop flower gardens, the problem would have been sorted," they alleged.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, senior servitor Hajuri Krishnachandra Khuntia said, the flower garden at the temple does not have enough flowers. "We have shot off several letters to the temple administration on behalf of the Khuntia Niyog to provide some space for establishing a garden. But temple administration has not taken any step towards this which means there is no concern and they do not feel it is a matter of concern," he said.

Temple supervisor, Bakshi Ramachandra Pratihari, however, maintained that there is no shortage of flowers for the deities in Srimandir. "Gardeners are alerted in case of flower requirements and they have contacts with various gardens from where they collect and deposit in the temple," he said. In the coming days, the Nilachal Upavan and the flower garden in Koili Bukuntha inside the temple are being restored so there will not be any crisis like situation in the temple for flowers, he added.

In 2023, when Ranjan Kumar Dash was the chief administrator of the temple, it was being planned to bring in Orissa University of Agriculture Technology in Bhubaneswar to help deal with sufficient supply of flowers for the Lords in the temple. It was also decided to build a large flower garden with advanced technology. But the current status of the project is not known to anyone.