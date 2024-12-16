ETV Bharat / state

'Flower Nahi, Fire Hai Mai': Boy Quotes Pushpa Before Firing Rifle In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A minor boy fired a licensed rifle during a family feud while quoting famous dialogue from movie Pushpa, injuring two people with bullet splinters in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 13 around 9 PM. The minor uttered the famous dialogue from the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise 'Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hai mai' before pulling the trigger.

In the movie, the lead actor Allu Arjun also fires a rifle in the scene where he narrates the line. Police officials in Chhattisgarh said that an old dispute between the minor's family and his uncle led to a heated argument on the evening of December 13.

During the altercation, the minor took his grandfather's licensed rifle from the house and fired a shot at the grounds. The resulting splinters injured two individuals present at the scene.