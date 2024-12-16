'Flower Nahi, Fire Hai Mai': Boy Quotes Pushpa Before Firing Rifle In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A minor boy fired a licensed rifle during a family feud while quoting famous dialogue from movie Pushpa, injuring two people with bullet splinters in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.
According to police, the incident occurred on December 13 around 9 PM. The minor uttered the famous dialogue from the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise 'Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hai mai' before pulling the trigger.
In the movie, the lead actor Allu Arjun also fires a rifle in the scene where he narrates the line. Police officials in Chhattisgarh said that an old dispute between the minor's family and his uncle led to a heated argument on the evening of December 13.
During the altercation, the minor took his grandfather's licensed rifle from the house and fired a shot at the grounds. The resulting splinters injured two individuals present at the scene.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rural, Bilaspur, Archana Jha said, "We received information about a shooting in Matiyari village of Sipat. A police team rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The incident stems from a family feud."
"The minor used a licensed gun from his house. Two individuals were injured by bullet splinters. They are safe and undergoing treatment at the hospital," she said.
"The police have confiscated the rifle and detained the minor. A case has been registered under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," Jha said. "We received information through the media about the shooter reciting the dialogue from the film Pushpa. This matter is under investigation."
Appealing for responsible behaviour, she added, "Films are a source of entertainment, but imitating such actions is a crime under the law. These actions can ruin lives. We urge people, especially the youth, to think about the consequences of such behaviour."
