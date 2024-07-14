ETV Bharat / state

Floodwaters Cause Havoc as Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad; GHMC Issues Alert

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Due to heavy rainfall, GHMC officials, led by Mayor Vijayalakshmi, are actively engaged in response efforts. Residents are advised to remain indoors unless facing emergencies. For emergency assistance related to the rain, residents can contact GHMC at 040-21111111 or 9000113667.

The city has been hit by heavy rainfall, causing significant disruptions across many areas.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The city has been hit by heavy rainfall, causing significant disruptions across many areas. Regions such as Miyapur, Chandanagar, Lingampally, Kukatpally, Musapeta, Hydernagar, KPHB Colony, Bachupally, Pragathinagar, Malkajigiri, Kushaiguda and Dammaipet have been heavily lashed, while places like Charlapally, Keesara, Nizampet, Neredmet, Ameerpet, ESI, Erragadda, Sanatnagar, Borabanda, Panjagutta, and Jubilee Hills received moderate rain.

Many areas in the city, including Nampally, Abids, Kothi, Bashirbagh, Narayanguda, Himayatnagar, Khairatabad and Lakdikapool are experiencing heavy rain. Moderate to heavy rainfall has also been reported in Medchal, Krishnapur, Mallampet, Gandimaisamma and Dundigal.

The downpour has led to severe waterlogging, with roads inundated in areas such as Regimental Bazar, Palika Bazar and Monda Market in Secunderabad. Pedestrians and motorists are facing knee-deep water on the streets, leading to traffic snarls.

Many citizens, who ventured out on Sunday evening, found themselves stranded due to the adverse weather. In one incident, a car with four passengers got stuck in floodwaters on Street No 17 in Ramnagar. Local youths took the risk to rescue the occupants by breaking the car's glass.

Heavy rain in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Borabanda, ESI, Sanatnagar and Panjagutta has caused significant issues, particularly in Krishnanagar, Jubilee Hills, where knee-deep water has turned roads into ponds. Vehicles have been washed away by the strong floodwaters, further complicating the situation.

In response to the heavy rain, GHMC officials, including Mayor Vijayalakshmi, have been on the ground. The Mayor has issued warnings advising residents to stay indoors unless it's an emergency. For emergency assistance related to the rain, residents are urged to contact GHMC at 040-21111111 or 9000113667.

