Floods Wreak Havoc in Kullu’s Manikaran Valley, Isolating Villages And Damaging Infrastructure

Kullu: Flash floods caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh, following heavy rains, in the Manikaran Valley in Kullu District. The swollen Malana River severely damaged the dam in the area. Several villages have been cut off because of the damaged infrastructure. The same dam had burst last year following a cloudburst. Although repair work on it was underway, it was destroyed again on Friday evening due to flooding.
Several vehicles were swept away in the water, and three wooden bridges connecting the villages of Malana, Pohal, and Baladi were also washed away. These bridges had been constructed by villagers just last year. Residents have already begun rebuilding efforts. “The bridge was swept away again in last evening’s flood. We’ve started working together to build it back,” said Raju Ram and Indra Kumar, locals from Malana.
District officials confirmed that road restoration work is ongoing and electricity supply will be resumed soon. “The Bhuntar footbridge has also been damaged and is closed for now. We’ll rebuild the washed-away bridges so that rural residents don’t face prolonged hardship,” said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish.
As of Saturday, 132 electricity transformers remained non-functional, leading to several areas without power.
The downpour also affected rural road networks, with 84 roads across the district closed, and some, like the road near the Bhootnath bridge, completely caved in. Apart from this, foot traffic has also been closed on the 100-year-old wooden bridge in Bhuntar because of a weakened foundation the rising Beas waters have caused. Authorities imposed a ban on crossing the bridge in view of public safety.
Other road closures include 30 in the Banjar sub-division, 21 in Kullu, 5 in Manali, and 28 in Nirmand.
Also Read
Does Your Policy Cover Natural Disasters? 5 Situations to Check For
MP Rains: Morena and Guna Districts Grapple With Severe Flooding as Rivers Swell Beyond Danger Marks