Floods Wreak Havoc in Kullu’s Manikaran Valley, Isolating Villages And Damaging Infrastructure

Kullu: Flash floods caused havoc in Himachal Pradesh, following heavy rains, in the Manikaran Valley in Kullu District. The swollen Malana River severely damaged the dam in the area. Several villages have been cut off because of the damaged infrastructure. The same dam had burst last year following a cloudburst. Although repair work on it was underway, it was destroyed again on Friday evening due to flooding.

Several vehicles were swept away in the water, and three wooden bridges connecting the villages of Malana, Pohal, and Baladi were also washed away. These bridges had been constructed by villagers just last year. Residents have already begun rebuilding efforts. “The bridge was swept away again in last evening’s flood. We’ve started working together to build it back,” said Raju Ram and Indra Kumar, locals from Malana.

District officials confirmed that road restoration work is ongoing and electricity supply will be resumed soon. “The Bhuntar footbridge has also been damaged and is closed for now. We’ll rebuild the washed-away bridges so that rural residents don’t face prolonged hardship,” said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish.

As of Saturday, 132 electricity transformers remained non-functional, leading to several areas without power.