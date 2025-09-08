Floods Take A Toll On Jammu Kashmir's Agriculture; 140 Lakh Hectares Land Hit In Jammu Region Alone
The recent floods in Jammu region have washed away huge swathes of land along with standing crops leaving farmers in distress.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 12:35 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: The recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir have caused a huge loss to the agriculture sector in the union territory hitting an estimated 140 lakh hectares of agriculture land across 10 districts of Jammu province, a top official said.
The damage has been caused to both irrigated and rain fed areas as the rain furry gripped all the 10 districts of the region over the past few weeks.
The damage has been caused by the floods in three modes—accumulation of silt on crops thereby fully damaging them, erosion of agricultural land and flooding of water inside the fields.
Top Agriculture Officer Assesses Damage
Talking to ETV Bharat, Director Agriculture Jammu, Anil Gupta said that although the Agriculture Department along with the Revenue Department was still in the process of damage assessment, an estimated 140 lakh hectares of the agricultural land has been affected by the floods in Jammu region.
Out of the 140 lakh hectares, around 91 lakh hectares of land has suffered a damage of over 33 percent which included erosion of land in rain fed areas and areas alongside rivers and streams which were flooded with a huge volume of water, Gupta added.
“At places the agricultural land has been filled with silt and the crops in those fields have been completely damaged. There is a chance of getting some sort of production on fields where only water has accumulated but it is surely going to affect the production, once the harvesting is done,” the Director added.
Standing Kharif Crops Hit Hard
Jammu province has mostly two kharif crops which include paddy and maize. Plains of Jammu region including Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts mostly have paddy crops, while other districts have both paddy and maize crops which have been affected by the floods. Jammu district is also famous for the world’s best Basmati rice with floods wreaking havoc on the Basmati fields as well.
The rice belts of Pargwal, Marh, R S Pura, Suchetgarh and Bishnah of Jammu district witnessed the floods and with many areas alongside the 198-km-long Indo-Pak international still submerged.
J&K Govt Announces Relief Measures
The Jammu and Kashmir government has come to the rescue of farmers and will provide relief to them under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) under the established guidelines and rules.
Director Agriculture Gupta said that for every hectare of land in rain fed areas, Rs 8500 will be given to the farmers and for irrigated land Rs 17000 per hectare will be given as compensation. The government has earmarked Rs 133 crore for the compensation.
“We have directed our field officers to prepare beneficiary-wise lists and our officers alongside the officers of the revenue department are on the job for the loss assessment,” Gupta added.
Damage To Paddy Lands In Kashmir
In Kashmir valley, floods caused by swollen Jhelum river early this month inundated parts of south Kashmir and caused vast damage to standing paddy crop, which the farmers were preparing to harvest.
