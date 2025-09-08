ETV Bharat / state

Floods Take A Toll On Jammu Kashmir's Agriculture; 140 Lakh Hectares Land Hit In Jammu Region Alone

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir have caused a huge loss to the agriculture sector in the union territory hitting an estimated 140 lakh hectares of agriculture land across 10 districts of Jammu province, a top official said.

The damage has been caused to both irrigated and rain fed areas as the rain furry gripped all the 10 districts of the region over the past few weeks.

Flood-affected people to safer places in Gadkhal area of ​​Akhnoor, in Jammu (ANI)

The damage has been caused by the floods in three modes—accumulation of silt on crops thereby fully damaging them, erosion of agricultural land and flooding of water inside the fields.

Top Agriculture Officer Assesses Damage

Talking to ETV Bharat, Director Agriculture Jammu, Anil Gupta said that although the Agriculture Department along with the Revenue Department was still in the process of damage assessment, an estimated 140 lakh hectares of the agricultural land has been affected by the floods in Jammu region.

Out of the 140 lakh hectares, around 91 lakh hectares of land has suffered a damage of over 33 percent which included erosion of land in rain fed areas and areas alongside rivers and streams which were flooded with a huge volume of water, Gupta added.