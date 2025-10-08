Floods Devastate Tea Gardens In North Bengal, Losses Estimated At Over Rs 100 Crore
The tea garden owners estimate it will take about 3-4 years to plant new tea trees in the damaged tea gardens.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:45 AM IST
Jalpaiguri: Apart from disrupting public life, the recent floods in Nagrakata, West Bengal, have caused widespread destruction to the tea gardens in the area.
The tea garden owners estimate losses in some tea gardens in Dooars alone are around Rs 90-100 crore. 500-700 hectares of tea gardens have been destroyed. According to them, it will take about 3-4 years to plant new tea trees in the damaged tea gardens.
In the Changmari tea garden, one of Asia’s largest, spanning over 1800 hectares, the owners estimate a loss of Rs 5-6 crore. According to Debjit Dey, Deputy Manager, Changmari Tea Garden, "There has been extensive damage to various tea gardens, including Nagrakata, Kurti, Mechpara, and Maraghat. Our Changmari tea garden has suffered a loss of 5-6 crore taka. The water from the Diana River, which comes down from Bhutan, has reached the Changmari tea garden”.
“Our 300 hectares of tea gardens have been damaged. Tea trees have been washed out. New tea trees will have to be planted. Such an incident has not happened in Changmari during the floods in the last 30 years," he added.
According to Debjit Dey, "There are 2500 permanent workers. There are 1000 temporary workers. The accommodation of 150 of our workers has been destroyed. At the moment, it is very difficult without government support."
Binoy Upadhyay, Deputy Manager, Nagrakata Tea Garden, said, “We have suffered damage to 100 hectares of tea gardens. The condition of the bridge between the two divisions of the garden is very bad. It is difficult to bring tea leaves to the factory. Large vehicles will not be able to ply."
According to Sumit Ghosh, secretary of the North Bengal unit of the Tea Association of India, the damage to tea gardens in Dooars in the flood will exceed Rs 90-100 crore. “There has been extensive damage to the labour line, tea garden property, irrigation equipment, and prepared tea leaves."
“The centre and the state should take joint steps. Let them visit our tea gardens. Let them investigate and see what the situation is. We want a permanent solution,” he added.
Authorities are working to determine the extent of damage to tea gardens in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts. On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the flood-affected areas in Nagrakata and pledged assistance."The floods have badly affected several tea gardens. We are assessing the situation and will extend official support to them,” she stated.
At least 25 people, including children, lost their lives as relentless rainfall triggered what officials are calling one of the worst landslides in the hills here in a decade. On Sunday, landslides struck Darjeeling and adjoining areas, sweeping away homes, cutting off roads, isolating villages, and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded across the hills.
