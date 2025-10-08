ETV Bharat / state

Floods Devastate Tea Gardens In North Bengal, Losses Estimated At Over Rs 100 Crore

Jalpaiguri: Apart from disrupting public life, the recent floods in Nagrakata, West Bengal, have caused widespread destruction to the tea gardens in the area.

The tea garden owners estimate losses in some tea gardens in Dooars alone are around Rs 90-100 crore. 500-700 hectares of tea gardens have been destroyed. According to them, it will take about 3-4 years to plant new tea trees in the damaged tea gardens.

Tea garden affected by the recent floods (ETV Bharat)

In the Changmari tea garden, one of Asia’s largest, spanning over 1800 hectares, the owners estimate a loss of Rs 5-6 crore. According to Debjit Dey, Deputy Manager, Changmari Tea Garden, "There has been extensive damage to various tea gardens, including Nagrakata, Kurti, Mechpara, and Maraghat. Our Changmari tea garden has suffered a loss of 5-6 crore taka. The water from the Diana River, which comes down from Bhutan, has reached the Changmari tea garden”.

“Our 300 hectares of tea gardens have been damaged. Tea trees have been washed out. New tea trees will have to be planted. Such an incident has not happened in Changmari during the floods in the last 30 years," he added.