Floods Compel Marriage Party To Travel On Boat In Bhagalpur

A groom accompanied his marriage procession on a boat to the bride’s house in Bihar.

A groom accompanied his marriage procession on a boat to the bride's house
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST

Bhagalpur: In the modern world, when one gets to hear about destination weddings and other lavish arrangements, there are parts of the country that present a totally different picture in stark contrast. Recently, a groom accompanied his marriage procession on a boat to the bride’s house in Bihar.

On Monday, Devmuni Kumar of Bakharpur village of Pirpainti block of Bhagalpur had dressed up for the occasion, desiring to go to his would-be wife’s place in a luxury car amid the pomp and show associated with the Indian weddings. But it all became a damp squib when, after going some distance in a car, the entire procession had to quietly board a boat for the further journey of 35 km because of the flood in the Ganga River.

A groom accompanied his marriage procession on a boat to the bride's house

The boy’s father, Ramdev Mandal, said, "The date of the wedding was fixed a month ago, and the procession was to go to the house of Ramchandra Chaudhary of Katakosh village in Manihari block of Katihar district. But our Bakharpur village was surrounded by flood water on all sides. There was no other way to leave the village except for the 30 of us to move by boat."

His son said that he covered some distance from his house in a decorated Scorpio vehicle and then had to reach the Ganga by foot to get on the boat. “When we left the house, the sky was clear, but when we boarded the boat, it started raining. We reached the girl's house with the baraat completely drenched,” he said while pointing out that the marriage party had left the house around noon and had reached the bride’s house at around 8 pm.

A groom accompanied his marriage procession on a boat to the bride's house

The direct route to the girl's house is just 35 km. But we went by the Ganga River, which took a lot of time,” said Devmuni Kumar. With no ghat (steps leading to a river) in the village, the marriage party had to walk to farmland adjoining the river where the boat had been parked. Even after reaching their destination, the party had to walk for another kilometre before boarding e-rickshaws to reach the venue of the wedding.

The groom expressed his pain, saying, “My desire that the party be accompanied by a band playing music along with pomp and show remained unfulfilled.”

The wedding became a simple affair instead because of the floods. The wedding party returned by the same boat carrying the gifts received at the bride’s place after the wedding. Heavy rains in Bihar and adjoining Nepal have led to the flooding of the rivers, including the Ganga and Kosi.

