Flooding Woes Continue In Bengaluru's HBR Layout: Residents Blame BBMP And Public Representatives

Bengaluru: Year after year, the onset of rains turns several areas of HBR Layout into flood zones, and this season has been no different.

Overflowing drains, waterlogged streets, and unlivable homes have become the norm, with residents blaming the repeated neglect and substandard work carried out by the BBMP and its contractors. The worst-hit areas include 3rd Block Matekar Street, 4th Block near Forest Park, 5th Block Hennur Village, Nagwara Area (behind KEB), and Arogya Amma Layout. In HBR 2nd Stage, particularly 6th and 7th Cross, roads resemble swimming pools during the rains, disrupting life and causing extensive damage to property.



"We've been complaining for years. BBMP receives funds, but those funds get lost in corruption. What we get is poor-quality work that doesn’t last even a season,” said Niranjan, a member of the local Residents’ Welfare Association. Residents said the sanitation system collapses during rains, leaving homes flooded with filthy water, debris, and a foul stench. Many families are forced to leave their homes and seek shelter elsewhere, leading to financial losses and health risks.



Ministers' visits but no action



Despite multiple visits by top political leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, KJ George, MP PC Mohan, and others, residents say there has been no meaningful change. Local MLA, KJ George, has won four consecutive terms from Sarvagnanagar but is being accused for failing to address the flooding issue.



“KJ George is winning from the Constituency for the last four terms. He knows the problems better than anyone. If he can’t solve them after 20 years, what does that say about his commitment?” questioned Yaseen Qumaini, Organizing Secretary of AAP Bengaluru.



“Every year, engineers come, take photos, and give contracts, but no one checks the work. Who is accountable?” asked Prabhakaran, another RWA member.



Raja Kaluve fails to deliver



A major stormwater drain (Raja Kaluve) was constructed at significant cost, but residents claim it is not functional due to poor connectivity and maintenance of feeder drains. “It’s all a show. They build a big drain but don’t clean or connect it properly. Flooding continues,” said Pratap, former RWA president.



Dangerous roads and deaths



Adding to the misery, roads connecting Frazer Town to Manyata Tech Park and HRBR Layout are riddled with potholes. These potholes fill with rainwater, making them invisible and dangerous. Accidents are frequent, and in some cases, fatal. “We've lost lives to potholes. Why is the government waiting to act?” asked Tajammul Pasha, a local resident.



Despite countless complaints and petitions submitted by residents, authorities have failed to respond effectively. Locals have demanded urgent action and accountability from the BBMP, contractors, and elected representatives. Until then, HBR Layout residents have to brace for yet another monsoon filled with fear, frustration and neglect.

