Flood Water Yet To Recede, Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak in Assam

Guwahati (Assam): Floods continue to plague Assam and now Japanese encephalitis and various water-borne diseases have left residents in distress. This year, eight people have died from Japanese encephalitis in Assam, according to data from the state vector-borne disease control unit under the National Health Mission.
Two persons, including a 12-year-old girl, have died in the last 48 hours. A total of 187 people have been infected with Japanese encephalitis so far.
Districts recording encephalitis cases:
According to data, 187 people have been infected with Japanese encephalitis so far in 24 out of 35 districts of Assam. Among the districts, Jorhat has reported the highest number of 40 Japanese encephalitis cases. Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts rank second with 16 infection cases each. Other districts namely Sivsagar recorded 15 cases, Barpeta 13, Lakhimpur 9, Kamrup 7, Morigaon 7, Golaghat 11, Sonitpur 6, Nagaon 6, Charaideo 7, Tinsukia 6, Darrang 5 and Kamrup Metropolitan 7 cases of Japanese encephalitis.
Goalpara, Bongaigaon, and East Karbi Anglong districts have two cases each and Kokrajhar, Baksa, and Majuli districts have one Japanese encephalitis case. This data shows that Japanese encephalitis is relatively more prevalent in Upper Assam.
How Japanese encephalitis spreads:
Mosquitoes called Culex play a major role in transmitting the Japanese encephalitis virus from the bodies of birds like pigs and herons to humans.
24 patients admitted in GMCH so far:
Of the total infected patients, 24 have been admitted to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital with Japanese encephalitis since April 1 and 12 patients are currently undergoing treatment here, Dr. Abhijit Sharma, superintendent of the medical college said.
The number of Japanese encephalitis patients who died at the Guwahati Medical College has increased to six, Dr Sharma said adding that the condition of two patients is critical.
Two deaths in 48 hours:
Two fresh deaths due to Japanese encephalitis were reported in the state in the last 48 hours. Madhury Manowa (12) from Amsoi in Morigaon district died in Guwahati Medical College Hospital and Rakesh Rag Gogoi (37), a singer from Dergaon in Golaghat died during treatment at Assam Medical College.
Eight people have died in the state from Japanese encephalitis in the last six months. Among these cases, one death was recorded each in the Jorhat and Kamrup districts, three in Sivsagar district, one in Sonitpur district and two in Dhemaji district.
Japanese encephalitis claimed 655 lives in eight years:
According to data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC) under the Directorate General of Health Services Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, 655 people have died from Japanese encephalitis in the state in eight years (2016 to 2023). This means, on average 81 people die every year from Japanese encephalitis in Assam.
|Year
|Death toll
|2016
|92
|2017
|87
|2018
|94
|2019
|161
|2020
|51
|2021
|40
|2022
|96
|2023
|34
|2024 (till July 17)
|8
