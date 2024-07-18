ETV Bharat / state

Flood Water Yet To Recede, Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak in Assam

Guwahati (Assam): Floods continue to plague Assam and now Japanese encephalitis and various water-borne diseases have left residents in distress. This year, eight people have died from Japanese encephalitis in Assam, according to data from the state vector-borne disease control unit under the National Health Mission.

Two persons, including a 12-year-old girl, have died in the last 48 hours. A total of 187 people have been infected with Japanese encephalitis so far.

Districts recording encephalitis cases:

According to data, 187 people have been infected with Japanese encephalitis so far in 24 out of 35 districts of Assam. Among the districts, Jorhat has reported the highest number of 40 Japanese encephalitis cases. Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts rank second with 16 infection cases each. Other districts namely Sivsagar recorded 15 cases, Barpeta 13, Lakhimpur 9, Kamrup 7, Morigaon 7, Golaghat 11, Sonitpur 6, Nagaon 6, Charaideo 7, Tinsukia 6, Darrang 5 and Kamrup Metropolitan 7 cases of Japanese encephalitis.

Goalpara, Bongaigaon, and East Karbi Anglong districts have two cases each and Kokrajhar, Baksa, and Majuli districts have one Japanese encephalitis case. This data shows that Japanese encephalitis is relatively more prevalent in Upper Assam.

How Japanese encephalitis spreads:

Mosquitoes called Culex play a major role in transmitting the Japanese encephalitis virus from the bodies of birds like pigs and herons to humans.

24 patients admitted in GMCH so far:

Of the total infected patients, 24 have been admitted to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital with Japanese encephalitis since April 1 and 12 patients are currently undergoing treatment here, Dr. Abhijit Sharma, superintendent of the medical college said.