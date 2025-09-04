Flood Victims Await Relief Following Jhelum River Breach In Kashmir

Tengan: Mehraj Wani, a young man in his thirties and his neighbours of Tengan village, huddled inside the temporary tent on the divider space of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, waiting for relief after the villagers fled from their homes on Wednesday night after floodwaters submerged them.

Tengan, Shalin, Zinpora and several adjoining villages in the Srinagar outskirts were inundated after muddy floodwaters of the river Jhelum breached the embankment late at night, leaving thousands of residents stranded.

Though the breach saved the Srinagar city’s posh areas of Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh, Shivpora and Lalchowk from the deluge, it forced thousands of villagers in Budgam to run for safety on the high-level Srinagar-Jammu national highway that divides the Tengan village and thousands of kanals of paddy land of the area into two parts.

Several villages in the Srinagar outskirts were inundated after muddy floodwaters of the river Jhelum breached the embankment late Wednesday night. (ETV Bharat)

Wani told ETV Bharat that the villagers guarded the Jehlum embankment throughout the night, but at 3 am, it was breached, and the waters submerged the habitations and destroyed the whole paddy crop. Till morning, the flood submerged the adjoining localities of Lasjan, Soiteng areas. Locals said this water will submerge the areas of Kanihama, Pohru and parts of Nowgam that lie beyond the railway line and the national highway.

By dawn, large portions of Tengan and adjoining villages were submerged; ground floors were completely submerged, and in several cases, floodwaters reached the first storey. “The water was inside by 4 a.m. Children were crying, women had no shelter, no washrooms. We just had to leave everything behind,” Muhammad Younis, another resident, told ETV Bharat.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), under the supervision of Muhammad Naseer from the Budgam component, led evacuations along with district officials and volunteers. “Some families were trapped inside their houses, but we managed to evacuate more than 100 persons,” Naseer said. “Thankfully, there has been no loss of life.” He said the more than 300 non-local labourers stuck in the brick kilns were rescued by the SDRF and teams from the CRPF personnel.

Residents said evacuations stretched from midnight until morning, with the majority of the families moving out on their own before water levels rose further. Livestock and cattle were also shifted to the highway and the railway track.

Rescue operation underway in Srinagar outskirts. (ETV Bharat)

The Jammu and Kashmir government said that it has kept temporary relief shelters for the flood-hit victims, where all facilities have been kept available for them. “We evacuated 9000 people last night so there shall be no loss of life. Police, NDRF, and SDRF are deployed for further evacuation of people. Water is still over the danger mark; we are advising people to remain alert,” Garg said, adding that the weather is improving.

The affected people criticised the “late and inadequate” response from authorities. “We didn't get any help from the administration. No relief, no water, no food has been provided to us by the government yet,” Wani said, while his neighbours nodded their heads. They said the administration has kept the relief shelters 20 km away from their localities, and they can't go there leaving their homes unguarded. The flood-affected people have now made the national highway and the railway line their shelters, feeding their cattle and waiting for relief from the government.

“Rescue efforts were late. People were trapped with no shelter, no washrooms, nothing. The government keeps making claims about evacuation measures, but on the ground, there is nothing,” said Muhammad Rafiq, one of the affected residents.

Flood destroys paddy crop

The flood water will recede as the government says the weather is improving, but the damage is not just to their homes but also to their farming livelihoods.

Ghulam Mohidin, a 45-year-old man, a driver and farmer, pointed to his waterlogged fields. “I had 10 kanals of paddy land. This crop would have sustained us for more than a year. Now it is destroyed,” he said.

Several villages in the Srinagar outskirts were inundated after muddy floodwaters of the river Jhelum breached the embankment late Wednesday night. (ETV Bharat)

The flood waters have not destroyed the paddy crop in these villages of the Budgam district. In Pulwama thousands of kanals of standing paddy crop were destroyed by the flood waters of the Romshi and Rambia ara streams, whose roaring waters, filled with mud, debris and slush, destroyed paddy and apple orchards in Gundipora, Pinglen, Gussu, Pahoo, Kakapora, Dougam, Ratnipora, Urcherso, Hassanwani and dozens of other villages. In Gussu village, the gushing water of Romshi swept away 10 kanals of the apple farms of two growers, uprooting hundreds of their fruit-bearing trees.

“My orchard was full of apples. I hoped they would fetch me a good amount of money to feed my family for this year. But the floods have vanished the farms and the apple trees," Abdul Ahad Bhat, the farmer in Gussu, told ETV Bharat.

The locals blamed the rampant mining of minerals from Romshi nallah for weakening its embankments and the roaring floodwater that swept away the land.

As flood threat looms after every heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, the residents are left asking why the embankments of the Jhelum, its tributaries, have not been strengthened. “In 2014, we lost everything too. Ten years later, nothing has changed,” Mohidin told ETV Bharat.

In September 2014, major floods hit the Kashmir valley. The Government of India issued Rs 80,000 crore flood package, part of which was for flood mitigation and prevention. “What flood prevention and mitigation measures did the government take after 2014. Why are we forced to flee our homes after every heavy rainfall?” Firdous Ahmad, a resident of Dougam, asked.