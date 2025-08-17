Haryana's Hathinikund Barrage Discharges 1.16 Lakh Cusecs of Water, Flood Threat Looms Over Delhi

Yamunanagar(Haryana): Hathinikund Barrage in Yamunanagar of Haryana discharged 1.16 lakh cusecs of water on Sunday. The volume of water is expected to reach Delhi within the next 30 hours amid heavy rains in the hilly regions.

The sudden flow of water is expected to cause a rise in the Yamuna River’s water levels, triggering flood concerns in low-lying areas of Delhi. For the first time this monsoon season, all 18 gates of the barrage were opened, prompting authorities to issue flood warnings.

The discharge came after a sudden surge in the water level, which had remained relatively calm for over a month at the barrage. With continuous rainfall in the hilly areas, officials said the water level of the Yamuna is expected to keep rising.

The Haryana Irrigation Department has informed the district administration, and the Delhi government has been alerted about the situation. RS Mittal, Superintendent Engineer of the Irrigation Department, confirmed that this is the first time this season that the barrage had released over 1 lakh cusecs of water.

All gates of Hathinikund Barrage opened

Yamuna looked calm at Hathinikund Barrage located in Yamunanagar for the last one and a half months. Due to heavy rains in the hilly areas, the Yamuna swelled, and all 18 gates of Hathinikund Barrage were opened after sounding the siren. People have been warned to stay away from the Yamuna River.

They have been asked to keep animals reared by them away from the Yamuna. Irrigation department officials have also informed the district administration about the warning.

According to Mittal, this level is considered a low flood stage. In medium and high flood levels, 1.5 lakh cusecs and 2.5 lakh cusecs of water are released, respectively, he said. There is continuous rainfall in the hilly areas, due to which the water level of the Yamuna is continuously increasing.

The Delhi government has also been informed about this. People have been warned to move away from the low-lying areas along the Yamuna. On Sunday morning, at 10 am, Yamuna received 74,304 cusecs of water, which increased to 81,353 cusecs at 11 am, 91,985 cusecs at noon and then reached 1.16 lakh cusecs at 1 pm. After this, the supply of canals was stopped, and a warning alarm was sounded before opening the gates of the barrage.