Flood Threat Eases in Jammu Kashmir, but Highway Closure Hits Apple, Goods Transport

Srinagar: The flood threat in Jammu and Kashmir has subsided with improving weather, but the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed for the fourth straight day after heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides, damaging the road between Udhampur and Ramban districts.

As the critical national highway remained blocked on Friday as well, people were advised not to travel on it until the repair work was completed and the surface was traffic-worthy, according to a J&K Traffic Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the Mughal Road between Shopian and Rajouri, the Kishtwar-Sinthan Road, and the Srinagar-Leh roads are open for traffic. While Sinthan is open for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), the Mughal Road and Sonmarg-Leh roads are open for both LMVs and Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs).

The 250 km national highway (NH-44), which is the only major road connectivity between Kashmir and Jammu, was damaged by multiple landslides between Jakheni and Chenani in Udhampur district. The traffic police stopped vehicular movement from Nagrota in Jammu towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, and Srinagar from Tuesday.

Stranded trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. (ETV Bharat)

The stranded passenger vehicles between Ramban and Udhampur were allowed to move over temporary pavements at the landslide-hit spots of the highway. The closure of the highway has disrupted the transportation of fruit from Kashmir to other states, as more than 1700 trucks loaded with apples and other commodities have been stranded at the Qazigund stretch, Muhammad Aslam, Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police posted in Qazigund, told ETV Bharat.

Another traffic police official posted in Ramban told ETV Bharat that 250 trucks are stranded on the Udhampur stretch of the highway. He claimed that no passenger vehicle was now stranded from the Ramban side of the Nashri tunnel, as those were allowed to move.

Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, president of the Apple Farmers Federation of Kashmir, said the trucks loaded with perishable high-density apples were also stuck between Qazigund and Khanbal in the Anantnag district on the highway, while other essential commodity trucks are stranded at Kathua.

“Fruit growers and traders in Kashmir who harvested their high-density apple crop are worried as trucks are stranded on the highway. The Mughal Road is also uncertain for smooth heavy truckloads. This variety of apple is perishable, and its storage life is also less than the delicious variety. So, we expect the government to restore the highway as early as possible for smooth transportation of the apple,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.

Damaged portion of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. (ETV Bharat)

A government spokesman said the National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) Regional Officer assured on Thursday that the restoration work of the damaged portion of NH-44 at Samroli in Udhampur will be completed by Friday evening. “Trucks carrying essential supplies from Lakhanpur to Kashmir are being diverted to the Mughal Road,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, has also directed the officials to allow the vehicles carrying essential supplies on a priority basis to prevent any delays in the supply chain. He asked the officers to prioritise the transportation of railway racks carrying petroleum products coming from Punjab to Jammu to ensure timely delivery to remote areas.

Dulloo asked the oil companies to take immediate steps to ensure a minimum of 15 days' stock is maintained at oil depots in Jammu, while 10 days' stock is made available at retail outlets across the region. And in the Kashmir Valley, maintain 20 days' stock at depot levels and 15 days' stock at retail outlets.

Director of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Owais Ahmad, said the weather conditions or the highway closure did not disrupt food, fuel and essential supplies to the valley. “We have sufficient stock of fuel, food and essential commodities available,” he told ETV Bharat.

The floods in the Jammu region have damaged interdistrict connectivity, disrupting connectivity between different areas in the Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts. The Border Roads Organisation said it has started clearance operations in the Poonch and Rajouri districts after heavy rainfall and flash floods triggered landslides, cutting off road connectivity within the Pir Panjal districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert till Sunday and urged people in landslide-prone areas to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable roads and areas.