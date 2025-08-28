Flood Situation Worsens In Punjab: Life Out Of Gear As People Displaced, Crops Destroyed

Chandigrah: Punjab, the land of five rivers, is now facing severe floods as incessant rainfall has thrown life out of gear across the state. Ferozepur, Kapurthala, and Amritsar are some of the worst-hit districts, with many areas submerged under water.

The days of torrential rain resulted in the collapse of roads and bridges. Several houses are now underwater.

BSF, social groups join rescue operations

In Ferozepur, BSF personnel are engaged in a rescue operation with boats to evacuate stranded families from their homes. Apart from rescuing people, the personnel are providing vital supplies, including rations and medicine, to the affected residents.

MP Gurjit Singh Aujla visited the flood-hit Ajnala area and described the situation as dire. He said crops have been destroyed, leaving farmers with immense losses. He promised to take up the matter with the government to secure financial aid and compensation for the victims.



Political leaders blame mismanagement

MLA Rana Inder Pratap Singh from Mand Baupur in Kapurthala blamed the government for the mismanagement in relief and rehabilitation process, which he alleged aggravated the flood situation.

"The warnings about potential flooding due to improper release of water from Harike Dam were ignored. The authorities' failure to take preventive action despite prior warnings has resulted in further deterioration of the situation. I demand immediate compensation for the affected farmers," Singh said.

Army personnel during rescue operation. (ETV Bharat)

Punjab Agro Industry Corporation chairman and Aam Aadmi Party leader Shaminder Singh Khinda has announced that he will donate his one-year salary to the flood victims of Makhu Mallanwala in Zira constituency.

"It is my duty to help, though no amount of money can truly compensate for their loss, but we can share their pain," Khinda said.

Khinda also praised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for his efforts at the government level in addressing the crisis and promised to work closely with the local administration to ensure relief reaches the affected families swiftly.