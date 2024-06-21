ETV Bharat / state

Flood Situation In Assam Remains Grim, Over 4 lakh Across 22 Districts Affected

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Nearly 4,09,356 people in 22 districts have been affected by the deluge caused by incessant rains. The weather office has predicted light to moderate rainfall till June 23.

Flood Situation In Assam Remains Grim, Over 4 lakh Across 22 Districts Affected
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Guwahati: The flood situation remained grim with new areas reeling under floodwater following incessant rains in the state. Landslides, erosion and collapse of river embankments have caused immense trouble for people while several rivers are flowing above the danger level.

According to the latest reports, a woman drowned in Udalguri on Thursday while another is still missing. The death toll in the ongoing floods has gone up to 26.

1,311 villages under 67 revenue circles are flooded:

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority data states that 22 districts of the state are currently in the grip of floods. As many as 1,311 villages under 67 revenue circles of these districts have been flooded. Karimganj, Kamrup, Nalbari, Goalpara, South Salmara, Tamulpur, Darrang, Kokrajhar and Udalguri districts have been the worst-affected.

It has been found that 279 villages in Karimganj, 84 in Tamulpur, 51 in Udalguri, 58 in Barpeta, 182 in Kamrup, 70 in Kokrajhar, 66 in South Salmara, 99 in Nalbari, 82 in Darrang and 98 villages in Goalpara are reeling under floodwater. Overall, 4,09,356 people have been affected so far.

6,424 hectares of agricultural land damaged:

Nearly 6,424 hectares of agricultural land has been submerged in water. The state government has set up 105 shelter camps and 78 relief centres in the flood-hit districts. As many as 14,215 flood victims are taking shelter in the relief camps.

On the other hand, the Kopili river in Kampur, Katakhal in Matijuri, Barak at Badarpurghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj are flowing above the danger mark, as per the Central Water Commission report.

Rainfall to continue for next 3 days:

The Meteorological Centre has predicted that the rains will continue for the next three days. As per the weather forecast till June 23, light to moderate rains will continue over Assam and the northeastern states.

Read more

Assam: 579 Villages Across 19 Districts In Grip Of Flood, Nearly 3 Lakh People Affected

TAGGED:

FLOOD SITUATION IN ASSAMDELUGEINCESSANT RAINSASSAM FLOOD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.