Flood Situation Improves In Assam, Death Toll Rises To 27

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam showed signs of improvement though the state reported one more flood-related death, taking the total death toll from floods this season to 27, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). In its latest flood bulletin, ASDMA said no river is currently flowing above the danger mark and the floods continue to affect nine districts of the state. The number of people affected by the floods has decreased to 1.63 lakh, a significant drop from previous days.

The flood-hit districts include Hailakandi, Kamrup, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Golaghat, Nagaon, Kamrup (M), and Lakhimpur. Among these, Sribhumi remains the worst affected, with 1,21,847 people impacted, followed by Hailakandi, where 33,838 people have been affected. The latest casualty was reported from Shribhumi district headquarters, ASDMA said in its bulletin.

Authorities have set up 43 relief camps across the affected districts, providing shelter to over 6,000 displaced individuals. Additionally, 48 relief distribution centres are operational to supply essential items. More than 3,500 hectares of agricultural land remain submerged, raising concerns over potential crop damage. The floods have also impacted wildlife and livestock as eight animal deaths have been recorded, while over 1.13 lakh animals have been affected.

With rainfall subsiding and river levels dropping, the situation is expected to further improve unless new spells of heavy rain occur. ASDMA has indicated that continued dry weather will likely lead to a faster recession of floodwaters in the coming days.