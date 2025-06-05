ETV Bharat / state

Flood Situation Grim In Arunachal Amid Relentless Rain, Over 33,000 People Affected

Itanagar: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh remained grim on Thursday as incessant rainfall continued, affecting over 33,000 people in 24 districts of the northeastern state, officials said. At least 12 people have lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by monsoon rain this year, while search operations are underway for a missing person, a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

As many as 214 villages across various districts with a total population of 33,200 were affected due to flood and landslides, while most of the major rivers and their tributaries are in high spate but flowing below the normal level, the report said. Altogether, 481 houses were damaged across the state, and 432 livestock deaths were reported, including 335 poultry and 97 animals so far.

Of the fatalities due to landslides and flood-related incidents, seven were reported from East Kameng, two from Lower Subansiri and one each from Longding, Lohit, and Anjaw districts. Nine of the deceased lost their lives due to landslides, one in a flood-related incident, another due to a wall collapse, and a person was killed in May after a tree fell on him during inclement weather conditions in Longding district, the officials said.

Four others were also injured during the natural calamities, he said. Fresh landslides and flood-like situations were reported from various districts in the past 24 hours, officials said. Changlang is the worst-affected district, with six villages inundated and 2,231 people rendered homeless. Flash floods washed away half of the Makantong bridge on the Trans-Arunachal Highway, cutting off road connectivity between Miao and Bordumsa.

Several areas in the Miao subdivision remain submerged, with significant losses reported in livestock and horticultural property, the officials said. Popular tourist spots such as Zupra and River Cafe near the Noa-Dehing River in Changland have been submerged by floodwaters.