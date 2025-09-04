Flood Scare Puts Kashmir On Edge As Roaring Jhelum Brings Back 2014 Memories

Srinagar: Jhelum River surged past dangerous levels in key locations in Kashmir and breached embankments at a few locations on Thursday, including in Srinagar, triggering floods in several low-lying areas of the city and other districts and keeping most Kashmiris on their toes since Wednesday afternoon.

Since the devastating 2014 floods, Kashmir has witnessed flood scares seven times. The situation is worrying this time as locals are disillusioned by unmet assurances of safety in the past. The latest floods are the scariest since not just the Jhelum but other smaller water bodies are also in spate even though rains have halted at most places for nearly 24 hours.

Families evacuated as part of a rescue and search operation after the water level in the Jhelum river overflows following incessant rainfall, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (PTI)

On Wednesday, the river at Sangam in Anantnag surged from 22 feet at 11 am to 27 feet by 6 pm, well above the 25-foot danger threshold. At Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, the Jhelum touched 22.25 feet at midnight, crossing the 21-foot flood mark.

For many residents, the scene felt hauntingly familiar. "When I heard Sangam had crossed 27 feet, my heart sank. We all remember 2014. When the water rises, it does not listen to anyone," said Bashir Ahmad, a shopkeeper in south Kashmir's Pulwama.

Families evacuated as part of a rescue and search operation after the water level in the Jhelum river overflows following incessant rainfall, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (ETV Bharat)

In Srinagar, residents reported a night of sleeplessness. "People were calling each other, checking updates from the flood control department, and preparing to move valuables upstairs," said Shabnum Jan, a resident of Mehjoor Nagar. "We live in constant fear whenever it rains like this. Eleven years have passed but nothing has changed."

On Thursday morning, the Srinagar district administration issued an evacuation advisory for several low-lying neighbourhoods after a breach was reported at Shalina in Budgam. Residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Gopalpora, Padshahibagh and Mehjoor Nagar were urged to move to safer ground. Local mosques made announcements through loudspeakers, and police and revenue officials went door-to-door, urging people to stay alert but not to panic.

Residential houses on the banks on Jhelum River. (ETV Bharat)

The episode is the latest in a series of near-disasters that have kept the Valley on edge since September 2014, when floods claimed more than 200 lives and caused widespread destruction. The Jhelum has touched or crossed danger levels at least six times since then, including in March 2015, July 2017, July 2018, April 2019 and as recently as late August this year.

Ambitious projects launched after 2014 were meant to prevent such close calls. The World Bank-funded Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project and the Comprehensive Flood Management Plan were designed to strengthen embankments, dredge channels and increase the river's capacity. But officials acknowledge that dredging has not been carried out in the past five years and that encroachments continue to choke flood channels and wetlands.

"Around two days of rain brought Kashmir to the brink of another flood," said Altaf Hussain, a Srinagar-based civil engineer. “It is a glaring example of poor planning, broken promises and official neglect. Eleven years on, we are still as vulnerable as we were in 2014.”

Jhelum River in spate in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

By Thursday morning, gauges showed a slight drop in water levels, with the Jhelum flowing at 27.03 feet at Sangam and 22.05 feet at Ram Munshi Bagh at 9 am. Just hours earlier, at midnight, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department had recorded higher levels of 27.64 feet at Sangam and 22.25 feet at Ram Munshi Bagh.

However, authorities assert that the water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh are showing signs of recession but continue to remain above the danger mark, necessitating caution.

Jhelum River in spate in Srinagar. (ETV Bharat)

They say preventive evacuations are underway in Shalina, Rakh Shalina, Seerbagh, and Summerbugh following a breach in the Jhelum embankment near Zoonipora in Budgam. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Ansul Garg, said that the public must maintain calm and cooperate with the district administrations.

“The situation is being closely monitored, preventive measures are in place, and rescue teams are already on the ground. We appeal to citizens to remain calm and strictly follow advisories issued by the concerned authorities,” Garg said, adding that 11 rescue teams comprising Revenue, Police, NDRF, and SDRF personnel are assisting people in affected areas.

Educational Institutions Shut

Educational institutions in Kashmir remained closed for the second day on Thursday in view of the flood-like situation following heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days.

"In view of adverse weather conditions and as a precautionary measure, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres across Kashmir on Thursday, 4th of September, 2025," an official spokesperson said. The educational institutions remained closed on Wednesday as well due to incessant rains which have posed a flood threat in the valley.

Jammu-Srinagar NH Closed

Meanwhile, Kashmir was cut off from the rest of the country as all surface links, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, were closed for traffic on Thursday due to multiple landslides and the washing away of road patches due to rains.

The closure of highways and other inter-regional roads since August 26 has resulted in over 3,500 vehicles getting stuck at various places from Kathua to Kashmir. The highway was partially reopened on Monday to facilitate the movement of some stranded vehicles.

“The Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road and Sinthan Road are closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at several places,” a traffic police officer said.

Besides this, important highways, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway and the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway, are shut for traffic in view of landslides and the washing away of portions of roads.

With the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Anantnag Road, Jammu-Poonch highway and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway, all surface connectivity to Kashmir Valley has been cut off, officials said.

"Jammu-Srinagar is closed for vehicular movement from Jakhani in Udhampur towards Srinagar and vice versa due to the road being damaged at multiple places. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar and vice versa," the traffic police advisory said.

It said commuters belonging to Katra and Udhampur town are requested to keep their photo ID cards to prove their identification so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly.