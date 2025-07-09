ETV Bharat / state

Heavy Rains Take Toll On Durg, Village Submerged In Floodwater

The residents oft he village have been shifted to safer places by teams of SDRF.

Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate
Aerial view of Thanoda village (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 10:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Durg: Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate.

While the water level of Shivnath river has reached dangerous levels, Thanoda village in the district is the worst affected. The village is submerged in water and its residents were forced to leave their homes and move towards safer places.

Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate
Agricultural land submerged in flood water in Thanoda village (ETV Bharat)

A total of 32 worked engaged in Bharatmala project were rescued from the village by a team of SDRF. Meanwhile, a dog is reportedly stuck near a brick kiln. Locals have appealed to the administration to save the dog. A local said the dog's screams indicates it is in distress and probably does not have anything to eat. "Efforts must be made to rescue the animal just like human beings," he said.

Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate
People wade through knee-deep water in Thanoda village (ETV Bharat)

Amid the deteriorating situation due to the flood, a team of the district administration is working round-the-clock to save people. SDRF personnel are visiting the flood-affected areas in boats while appealing locals to not to venture towards areas submerged in water.

Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate.
SDRF personnel shifting people from the village to safer places (ETV Bharat)

Durg is the most important and largest district of Chhattisgarh and is home to the Bhilai Steel Plant. There are more than 300 villages in the district. Shivnath and Kharun rivers flow through the district.

Also Read

4 River Sites In Severe Flood Situation; 11 Above Warning Level, Says Govt Water Body

Durg: Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate.

While the water level of Shivnath river has reached dangerous levels, Thanoda village in the district is the worst affected. The village is submerged in water and its residents were forced to leave their homes and move towards safer places.

Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate
Agricultural land submerged in flood water in Thanoda village (ETV Bharat)

A total of 32 worked engaged in Bharatmala project were rescued from the village by a team of SDRF. Meanwhile, a dog is reportedly stuck near a brick kiln. Locals have appealed to the administration to save the dog. A local said the dog's screams indicates it is in distress and probably does not have anything to eat. "Efforts must be made to rescue the animal just like human beings," he said.

Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate
People wade through knee-deep water in Thanoda village (ETV Bharat)

Amid the deteriorating situation due to the flood, a team of the district administration is working round-the-clock to save people. SDRF personnel are visiting the flood-affected areas in boats while appealing locals to not to venture towards areas submerged in water.

Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate.
SDRF personnel shifting people from the village to safer places (ETV Bharat)

Durg is the most important and largest district of Chhattisgarh and is home to the Bhilai Steel Plant. There are more than 300 villages in the district. Shivnath and Kharun rivers flow through the district.

Also Read

4 River Sites In Severe Flood Situation; 11 Above Warning Level, Says Govt Water Body

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEAVY RAIN IN DURGTHANODA VILLAGE SUBMERGEDBHARATMALA PROJECT LABORERSDURG

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.