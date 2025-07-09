Heavy Rains Take Toll On Durg, Village Submerged In Floodwater

Durg: Heavy rains for the last four days has taken a toll on Durg district where rivers and streams are in spate.

While the water level of Shivnath river has reached dangerous levels, Thanoda village in the district is the worst affected. The village is submerged in water and its residents were forced to leave their homes and move towards safer places.

Agricultural land submerged in flood water in Thanoda village (ETV Bharat)

A total of 32 worked engaged in Bharatmala project were rescued from the village by a team of SDRF. Meanwhile, a dog is reportedly stuck near a brick kiln. Locals have appealed to the administration to save the dog. A local said the dog's screams indicates it is in distress and probably does not have anything to eat. "Efforts must be made to rescue the animal just like human beings," he said.

People wade through knee-deep water in Thanoda village (ETV Bharat)

Amid the deteriorating situation due to the flood, a team of the district administration is working round-the-clock to save people. SDRF personnel are visiting the flood-affected areas in boats while appealing locals to not to venture towards areas submerged in water.

SDRF personnel shifting people from the village to safer places (ETV Bharat)

Durg is the most important and largest district of Chhattisgarh and is home to the Bhilai Steel Plant. There are more than 300 villages in the district. Shivnath and Kharun rivers flow through the district.