Flood-Hit North Bengal Limps Back To Normalcy, Death Toll Rises To 32
Till now, over 1000 tourists have been brought back to their homes and efforts are underway to bring the remaining to the plains in buses.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST
Kolkata: The death toll in the North Bengal floods has climbed to 32, with 10 bodies being fished out from the river near Bamandanga in Nagrakata of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district in the last 24 hours while remaining deaths were recorded in Darjeeling and Mirik. Rains have stopped and efforts to restore normalcy are underway.
Governor CV Anand Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior officials of the police and administration are visiting the flood and landslide affected areas.
The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and government jobs to the families of the deceased. Prior to Durga Puja, the floods have had a huge impact on tourism but traffic was restored on all roads from Siliguri to Darjeeling, an official said.
Meanwhile, Mirik is still isolated due to the collapse of the bridge over the Balasan River in Dudiya. The area can be reached from Siliguri via Ghum and Sonada. The Public Works Department has started construction of a temporary bridge in Miri to expedite rescue work.
Chief Minister herself will inspect the construction of the bridge on Tuesday. State government has allocated Rs 51.40 crore for construction of a permanent bridge over the Balasan River and a deadline has been set to complete it by July 2026.
Along with initiating steps to establish communication in Miri, Army will build a bailey bridge here as Mirik is located along the Indo-Nepal border. All kinds of tests in this regard were conducted by the Army on Monday and the area was surveyed through drones.
Over 1,000 tourists, who were stranded in the hills, have returned to Kolkata and efforts continued on Tuesday to bring the remaining tourists to Siliguri by road. The Darjeeling Hoteliers Association has thanked the police and state administration for helping the tourists.
Andrup Bhutia, president of the Darjeeling Hoteliers Association, said, "The natural disaster has had an adverse impact on tourism in the hills. However, we want to say that the hills have returned to normalcy. National Highway 110 and the Rohini Road, for travelling to the hills have been opened to traffic. We thank the police and administration for the way they have stood by the tourists. We would appeal to tourists to come to Darjeeling from Siliguri via Bagdogra, Pankhabari and Kurseong and return from Darjeeling to Kurseong via Tindharia and then to Siliguri."
