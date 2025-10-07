ETV Bharat / state

Flood-Hit North Bengal Limps Back To Normalcy, Death Toll Rises To 32

Kolkata: The death toll in the North Bengal floods has climbed to 32, with 10 bodies being fished out from the river near Bamandanga in Nagrakata of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district in the last 24 hours while remaining deaths were recorded in Darjeeling and Mirik. Rains have stopped and efforts to restore normalcy are underway.

Governor CV Anand Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior officials of the police and administration are visiting the flood and landslide affected areas.

The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and government jobs to the families of the deceased. Prior to Durga Puja, the floods have had a huge impact on tourism but traffic was restored on all roads from Siliguri to Darjeeling, an official said.

Meanwhile, Mirik is still isolated due to the collapse of the bridge over the Balasan River in Dudiya. The area can be reached from Siliguri via Ghum and Sonada. The Public Works Department has started construction of a temporary bridge in Miri to expedite rescue work.