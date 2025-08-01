People Flee Homes As Rivers Flood Villages, Crops Washed Away In UP

Agra/Varanasi: Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are grappling with severe flooding owing to heavy rains and release of water from barrages.

By Thursday evening, the Chambal River in Agra was flowing four meters above the danger level, which caused flooding in around 12 nearby villages. Homes and crops have been submerged, and these villages have been completely cut-off with the tehsil headquarters. In Pinahat block's Umretha Pura village, floodwaters entered homes, forcing nearly 200 families to take shelter in safer locations.

In Varanasi, the district administration has been put on high alert as the Ganga River water level is rising rapidly. By 8 PM on Thursday, it stood a few centimeters below the warning level. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Ganga was rising at 3 cm per hour till 11 PM Thursday.

People Flee Homes As Rivers Flood Villages, Crops Washed Away (ETV Bharat)

The Chambal River is in spate after 2.90 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Kota barrage. By Thursday evening, its water level had touched 134 meters, four meters above the danger mark, submerging more than 12 villages. Several houses and farmlands are under water, and access to these areas has been cut off. In Umretha Pura alone, over 15 houses are submerged, and people have taken shelter on mounds with their belongings and cattle. SDRF and PAC teams are carrying out rescue operations, relocating stranded villagers to safer places.

Meanwhile, eight villages in Bah area including Gudha, Gohra, Ranipura, Bhatpura, Bhagwanpura and Jharnapura are also surrounded by water. Access roads to many Pinahat villages are flooded, affecting over 20,000 people.

In the worst-hit villages of Bah and Pinahat blocks, floodwaters have entered homes, forcing around 200 families to abandon their villages and take refuge on nearby mounds. Many are using tractors, trolleys, or even bicycles to carry their essentials. Some families are living on rooftops after moving their belongings there. Farmers say standing crops of bajra, sesame, and vegetables have been destroyed. They are urging the district administration to survey the crop damage, which they estimate affects 3000 to 4000 hectares. Arranging fodder for animals has also become difficult.

In Jharnapura village, a woman named Rambaran’s wife was stranded on a mound while grazing cattle when the Chambal floodwaters suddenly surged around her. She called out for help, and rescue teams reached her by motorboat and brought her to safety. In another incident, a farmer named Gajendra Singh from Reha village braved strong currents to save his seven buffaloes.

On Thursday evening, a crocodile reportedly entered Jharnapura village and attacked a buffalo tied in a shed. Local resident Durbin Singh said the villagers raised an alarm and drove the crocodile away.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) Shubhangi Shukla said the district administration distributed 500 ration kits to flood-hit families on Thursday, and the items were delivered by boat. COO Dr Arun Srivastava said medical camps were set up in Jharnapura, Simrai, and Gohra villages, where people received check-ups and medicines.

In Hamirpur, the Yamuna River is flowing three meters above danger level and the Betwa three meters above. The situation in the district headquarters and surrounding areas has become severe. Villages like Diggi, Chandaulitir, Merapur, Jaraili Madaiya, Kalaulitir, Amirta, Kuchecha, Surajpur, Bhaura, Barua and Para Ojhi are submerged. Dozens of mud houses have collapsed. People are using tractors, loaders, and boats to reach relief camps with their belongings and livestock. Floodwater has entered parts of the main town, and boats are now being used for movement.

As per official reports, around 3.64 lakh cusecs of water released from the Matatila dam and 18,000 cusecs from Lahchuraare flowing toward Hamirpur. If rain continues and the water level keeps rising, more villages are likely to get submerged.

In low-lying Chhota Baghara in Prayagraj, floodwaters have entered residential areas, forcing people to leave. Many competitive exam students live here. Some are now sheltering on rooftops. On Thursday, water reached the main road near Dashashwamedh Ghat. Priests have also begun shifting to other places.

In view of the situation, Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam held an emergency meeting on Thursday night and stressed preparedness for rescue and relief.

The Central Water Commission has predicted that the Ganga may cross the extreme flood level in the coming days. The Commissioner directed officials to identify more high ground and buildings like schools to be used as relief camps. Any relief camp at risk of flooding should be relocated in advance. People in vulnerable areas should be moved to camps before the situation worsens. Cattle should also be relocated to safe animal shelters.

Water police and NDRF are monitoring river activities. The Municipal Corporation and Panchayati Raj Department have been told to ensure proper sanitation and regular fogging to prevent disease outbreaks.

Officials informed that a total of 46 flood relief camps, 25 in urban and 21 in rural areas, will be active, and that loudspeakers and sirens have been kept ready for emergency alerts. For now, control room helplines are fully operational and officials have been asked to keep a close watch on water levels and issue regular flood bulletins.

