ETV Bharat / state

Flood Fury Grips Uttar Pradesh; Rivers Overflow, Schools Shut, 11000 In Flood Shelters

The floods have submerged ground floors in many areas, with people resorting to using boats. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Continuous rainfall and overflowing rivers have triggered a major flood crisis in Uttar Pradesh, affecting at least 18 districts, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Kanpur Nagar. Rising water levels in the Ganga, Yamuna, and Chambal rivers have inundated hundreds of homes and cut off villages. Relief and rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and PAC have been deployed in the worst-hit areas. As per the State Information Director, Vishal Singh, 12 people have died in rain-related incidents.

The monsoon remains active in both eastern and western parts of UP due to a strong monsoon trough. Heavy rainfall was reported across Lucknow on Sunday, prompting the District Magistrate to declare all schools from Classes 1 to 12 closed on Monday. Similar orders have been issued in Sultanpur, where government and private schools up to Class 8 have been shut, upon the orders of the District Basic Education Officer Upendra Gupta.

Flooded residential areas of Varanasi. (ETV Bharat)

Rainfall Far Above Normal in Eastern UP

Eastern Uttar Pradesh recorded 18.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, nearly 146% above the normal level of 7.5 mm. Western UP saw 8.2 mm of rainfall compared to an expected 7.2 mm—14% above normal. The IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall for over 60 districts.

Flooded roads in Kanpur. (ETV Bharat)

Heavy Rain Alerts Issued

The Met Department has issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall in Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, and Badaun. Alerts for heavy rain have also been issued in 40+ additional districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ayodhya, Moradabad, and Etawah. Lightning warnings are in effect for nearly the entire state.

Weather warning by the Meterological Centre Lucknow. (ETV Bharat)

Flood Situation Worsens

According to the state Relief Commissioner’s Office, 327 flood-affected families have received assistance. Around 4,015 hectares of land are underwater, and more than 11,000 people have been relocated to 905 flood shelters. A fleet of 193 active boats and 4,596 pre-positioned boats is assisting with relief operations.