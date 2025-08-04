Flood Fury Grips Uttar Pradesh; Rivers Overflow, Schools Shut, 11000 In Flood Shelters

Lucknow: Continuous rainfall and overflowing rivers have triggered a major flood crisis in Uttar Pradesh, affecting at least 18 districts, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Jhansi, Agra, Kanpur Dehat, and Kanpur Nagar. Rising water levels in the Ganga, Yamuna, and Chambal rivers have inundated hundreds of homes and cut off villages. Relief and rescue teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and PAC have been deployed in the worst-hit areas. As per the State Information Director, Vishal Singh, 12 people have died in rain-related incidents.
The monsoon remains active in both eastern and western parts of UP due to a strong monsoon trough. Heavy rainfall was reported across Lucknow on Sunday, prompting the District Magistrate to declare all schools from Classes 1 to 12 closed on Monday. Similar orders have been issued in Sultanpur, where government and private schools up to Class 8 have been shut, upon the orders of the District Basic Education Officer Upendra Gupta.
Rainfall Far Above Normal in Eastern UP
Eastern Uttar Pradesh recorded 18.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, nearly 146% above the normal level of 7.5 mm. Western UP saw 8.2 mm of rainfall compared to an expected 7.2 mm—14% above normal. The IMD has issued warnings of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall for over 60 districts.
Heavy Rain Alerts Issued
The Met Department has issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall in Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, and Badaun. Alerts for heavy rain have also been issued in 40+ additional districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ayodhya, Moradabad, and Etawah. Lightning warnings are in effect for nearly the entire state.
Flood Situation Worsens
According to the state Relief Commissioner’s Office, 327 flood-affected families have received assistance. Around 4,015 hectares of land are underwater, and more than 11,000 people have been relocated to 905 flood shelters. A fleet of 193 active boats and 4,596 pre-positioned boats is assisting with relief operations.
Major Rivers Have Crossed The Danger Mark In Several Locations
The waters in the Ganga are above danger levels in Ballia and Ghazipur, and Yamuna is above the danger mark in several areas, including Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, and Banda. The Betwa River is also overflowing in Hamirpur.
Lucknow Drenched
Lucknow witnessed steady rainfall throughout Sunday, leading to waterlogging across several localities. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5°C—4.5°C below normal—and a minimum of 25°C. The heaviest rainfall was in Malihabad (61.5 mm) and at the city’s airport (34.7 mm). Rain is expected to continue on Monday with cloudy skies and thunderstorms.
Statewide Rainfall Overview
Between June 1 and August 3, UP recorded 365 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 380 mm, slightly below average. However, in the last 24 hours alone, rainfall touched 14.2 mm, 95% above normal.
Forecast: Heavy Rain To Persist
Meteorologist Dr. Atul Singh said heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next 24–36 hours, with a gradual reduction likely from August 5. However, rainfall will likely persist through August 6.
Tragedies And Disruptions
Sitapur: Two sisters, Chandni and Shivani, died after a mud wall collapsed on them while they slept in Sidhauli early Monday morning. Several other family members were injured.
Jaunpur: Heavy rainfall uprooted a tree that blocked traffic on the Jaunpur-Jafrabad road—a key route connecting to Kerakat, Ghazipur, and Varanasi.
Mirzapur: Rising Ganga waters have submerged schools and cremation grounds. Hundreds of villages have been cut off, the power supply is disrupted in over 50 villages, and thousands of hectares of crops are underwater. Many residents are relocating with their livestock to higher ground.
