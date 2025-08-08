Flood Fear Looms Over Delhi As Yamuna Flows Near Danger Mark, Administration On Alert

New Delhi: The water level of the Yamuna river is constantly rising following which, there is a looming threat of floods in the low-lying areas near it in Delhi. The administration has appealed people to avoid going near the river banks or take their cattle there.

According to the latest data released by the Flood Control and Irrigation Department, at 8 am on August 8, the water level of Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge reached 205.10 metres, which is very close to the warning level.

Administration Keeps Strict Vigil

Experts said when Yamuna water level crosses 205 metres, many low-lying areas in Delhi like Majnu ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate, Lohe Ka Pul, Yamuna Bazaar, Rajghat and roads around ITO start getting inundated.

Thus, Delhi administration is busy making full preparations for handling relief and rescue work. People living in low-lying areas along the Yamuna have been asked to move to higher grounds with their essential goods and cattle. The concerned departments have been put on high alert and the rescue teams are on stand by.

Yamuna river swells (ETV Bharat)

Around 24,613 cusecs of water has been released from the Hathinikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district. This apart, 46,290 cusecs of water has been released from Wazirabad Barrage and 57,657 cusecs from Okhla Barrage. This has increased the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Flood Control and Irrigation Department On Alert

Delhi government and its Flood Control and Irrigation Department have kept a close eye on the current situation. Flood control department officials are constantly monitoring the water released from barrages into the Yamuna and its water level. Also, an alert has been issued in the affected areas.

Regular announcements are being made to warn people against going near the banks. Residents have been requested to follow the instructions given by the administration.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to moderate rainfall in the hilly states of North India during the next 48 hours. In case of heavy rainfall, discharge of water from Hathinikund Barrage may increase, thereby impacting the water level of Yamuna, officials apprehended.

The administration is appealing people not to pay heed to rumours and follow the guidelines issued from government. Officials said that although things are under control, the administration does not want to take any risk. The Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Police and Disaster Management teams are constantly monitoring the overall situation, they added.