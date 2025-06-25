ETV Bharat / state

Flood Fear Grips Yamunanagar; 20 Villages At Risk As Som River Swells After Heavy Rain In Haryana, Himachal

Crops have been submerged, and the river water is now flowing close to a bridge over it, and may possibly overflow anytime, leaving commuters in a state of panic.

As per reports, Som River has swelled beyond the safe levels following incessant heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Yamunanagar region for the last 13 hours.

Yamunanagar: The overflowing Som river in Haryana's Yamunanagar district is giving sleepless nights to the people of around 20 villages as they are now apprehensive of breach in embankments and a repeat of last year's devastation if showers continue for a few more hours.

Over 20 villages in Yamunanagar district adjacent to the river embankment are now under serious threat of flooding. "If there is breach in embankment, like last year, dozens of villages will be submerged. Crops will be destroyed and houses will be damaged," rued a local.

"With non-stop rainfall, it feels like the water level will rise over the bridge any moment," expressed another villager, as dozens of them gathered near the Som River bridge out of fear.

They have alleged that the irrigation department did not strengthen the embankments in time and that they have only received fake assurances so far. "We have only received empty assurances. If water rises even slightly from its current level, the embankments will give way, and many villages will be flooded," said another local.

What Did Police Say?

Meanwhile, Chhachrauli police station in-charge Jagdish Chandra has been monitoring the situation in the vulnerable areas. He has urged locals to immediately inform the police in case of any emergency. "We appeal to the villagers to inform police if any emergency situation arises. We are always ready to help," the official said.

What Did Irrigation Dept Officials Say?

On the other hand, irrigation department official Dharamvir Singh said that situation is under control at the moment. "However, water is flowing above the danger levels. But as of now, there is no need to panic. If heavy rain continues, it might lead to problems," he stated.

