Flight Of Hope: Flock Of Rare Long-Billed Vultures Sighted In Madhya Pradesh Woods Signalling Possible Revival

Barwani: In heartening scenes for wildlife enthusiasts, a flock of critically endangered long-billed vultures has been spotted in the forests of Karanpura in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani, officials said.

Flight Of Hope

The sighting of the rare scavenging birds, dwindling fast in India due to a cattle drug since the 1990s, has revived the hopes of their comeback in the Karanpura woods and help in ecological balance.

According to forest officials, Forest Guard Rakesh Thakur was in room number 729 of Baigor forest area when he heard the sound of the long-winged birds. After a while, one bird was seen flying from the flock of birds whose wings were as large as a vulture. The forest guard clicked a photo of the rare species of birds from his mobile. On zooming the picture, he also felt that it was a flock of rare vultures, but he did not believe it as there were no signs of their presence for many years.

Flock Of Rare Long-Billed Vultures Sighted In Madhya Pradesh Woods Signalling Possible Revival (ETV Bharat)

According to officials, the forest guard sent the picture to SDO Rakesh Lahri, who confirmed that it was really the rare species of long-billed vulture. The sighting of the rare vulture in the forest area has thrilled the department as the scavenging bird plays an important role in ecological balance.

Forest department employees have traced the habitat of vultures in the surrounding rocks. It is being ascertained whether the flock of vultures migrated to the forest for food, breeding or it has permanently made its natural habitat.

Sendhwa DFO, IS Gadaria said that the Forest Department employees are keeping an eye on the activities of vultures. A thorough investigation is being conducted regarding the traces of urine and feces of vultures and their activities, he said.

Long-billed Vultures On The Cusp Of Extinction

The rare Indian vulture, which was once ubiquitous in the countrys' landscape, has fast dwindled since the 1990s due to diclofenac, a non-steroid painkiller administered on sick cows.

Studies have said that the vultures suffered kidney failure due to the diclofenac drug after feeding on animal carcasses.