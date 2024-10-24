ETV Bharat / state

FlyDubai Flight To Kathmandu Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport

Lucknow: A flight from Dubai to Kathmandu made an emergency landing at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport on Thursday and was grounded for about one and a half hours here, officials said.

The move comes after the FlyDubai flight did not get permission to land at Kathmandu airport and was diverted to Lucknow airport, where it made an emergency landing at 8:30 am. The passengers were made to wait inside the airport during this period.

Flight FZ 1133 took off from Dubai at 2:00 am and reached Kathmandu airport at around 8:00 am on Thursday. However, due to lack of signal from the air traffic control, the flight was not given landing permission. It hovered over Kathmandu airport for sometime and then was diverted to Lucknow. At around 8:30 am it made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport. After waiting at Lucknow airport for one and a half hours, the flight departed for Kathmandu airport.