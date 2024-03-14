Flight Operations at Lucknow Airport to be Suspended During Night Hours for 3 Months. Know Why.

Lucknow: Amid an anticipated rush of flights at the newly inaugurated Terminal-3 at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, authorities at the airport are suspending flight operations during night hours for three months to carry out the required reinforcement work, sources said.

The new Terminal-3 at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday March 10.

Sources said that with the inauguration of the new T-3 terminal at the airport, the air traffic at the airport is expected to jump manifold. This has necessitated the required reinforcement of the soil around the runway, sources said. According to airport sources, to complete this work, flight operations will be suspended for some time.

The airport authority has sought time from the Airport Authority of India for the runway extension and the work will be started after getting approval from the Airport Authority of India, sources said. Airport sources said that at present there will be a ban on landing and takeoff of aircraft at the airport from 10 pm to 6 am from April 18 to July 18.

It is noteworthy that on March 10, the newly constructed Terminal-3 of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to which the number of aircraft will increase here and the load on the runway will also increase manifold.

Sources said that in order to land big planes at the Lucknow airport, the runway has to be expanded from 2744 meters to 3500 meters. An airport spokesperson said that the length of the runway is to be increased towards the east. A consensus has already been reached regarding this and all the approvals have also been received, the spokesperson said. Some work was also done in the month of February last year.

For work on the runway, permission has been sought to close the runway from 10 pm to 6 am from April 18 to July 18.