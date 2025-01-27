Flagpoles In Public Places Should Be Removed Within 12 Weeks: Madras HC

Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered removal of flagpoles installed by all political parties and other organisations in public places within 12 weeks.

The order comes after AIADMK leader from Vilangudi in Madurai Chitthan, filed a petition seeking removal of existing flagpoles and erecting new ones. "On the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the AIADMK, the corporation authorities should be ordered to remove the old flagpoles of the AIADMK in Vilangudi area and grant permission to erect a new flagpole."

Similarly, some people from the Madakulam area of ​​Madurai had filed petitions seeking permission to erect an AIADMK party flagpole near the bypass road bus stand in Madurai, without obstructing traffic.

These petitions came up for hearing before Judge Ilandhirian. The government's chief criminal lawyer Hasan Mohammed Jinnah and additional criminal lawyer Anbu said 114 cases have been registered regarding installation of flagpoles in Tamil Nadu.

A case came up for hearing today in the Madurai bench. Issuing the verdict, Justice Ilandhirian said, "Installing flagpoles of political parties, groups and organisations related to religions and castes in public places cause law and order problems, traffic disruptions and accidents. Overall these create hardships for the public. The political parties are competing with each other and erecting party flagpoles. This is unacceptable."

The court directed that flagpoles erected by political parties and all organisations on the national highways, state highways and places belonging to the local government in Tamil Nadu, should be removed within 12 weeks. Further, the revenue department should not allow installation of flagpoles in public places in the future, it said.

The court also asked the government to formulate appropriate rules regarding erection of poles in public places. Appropriate guidelines may be given for the erection of party flags during public meetings and election period, it added.

The court stated that before granting permission for installation of a flagpole, an undertaking should be taken stating that no damage will be caused to public property and a deposit and rent would be collected. Also, it would be monitored regularly whether the rules are being followed properly.

The court has asked the government to send these directives to all district collectors from the judicial department. The state chief secretary should ensure that the court order is being implemented properly, it added.

The judge has dismissed all the petitions seeking permission in regard to flagpole installation.