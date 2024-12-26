Pak Rangers Refuse To Take Away Body Of Intruder Killed By BSF In Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: After a Pakistani intruder was gunned down by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on India-Pakistani border, two flag meetings were held between the BSF and Rangers but the latter refused to take away the body. One more flag meeting will be held on Thursday.

Deceased belonged to Pakistan

CO Sanjeev Chauhan said the deceased youth appears to be from a common family in Pakistan and was wearing light grey colour kurta-pyjama. A report on the incident was submitted by the BSF at Kesarisinghpur police station basing on which a case was registered against unknown person under relevant sections of The Foreigners Act and Indian Passport Act. A police team visited the spot where the youth was killed along with a medical board of three doctors. The postmortem of the body was conducted at the spot.

BSF lodged protest with Pakistan Rangers

BSF lodged a protest with Pakistani Rangers regarding the illegal intrusion and asked the latter to take the dead body of the deceased youth. But Pakistani Rangers did not agree to it. Informed sources said the Pakistani ID proof found on the deceased youth's body was shown to Pakistan Rangers personnel but in vain. Sources say Pakistani Rangers are trying to trace the family of the deceased youth on the basis of the ID proof. Till late on Tuesday night, the body of the youth was lying near the barbed wire. Two flag meetings have already been held between BSF and Pakistan Rangers. It is expected that Pakistani Rangers will take custody of the body on Thursday.

The Pakistani intruder was gunned down on Tuesday night by BSF jawans while trying to sneak into the Indian side of the border in a village in the Kesarisinghpur area. Chauhan said the intruder was trying to cross the zero line and enter the Indian border. Despite repeated warnings by the jawans, he didn't stop, compelling the security personnel to open fire. This led to the intruder's dying on the spot. Several incriminating materials like Pakistani currency, tobacco and beedi were recovered from the intruder which raised questions about his intentions.