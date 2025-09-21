ETV Bharat / state

Fix Potholes In Bengaluru By Oct 31, Else Engineers Will Face Action: CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said that immediate action must be taken to fix all the potholes and to make the roads commutable. Strict action will be taken against the officials who do not take appropriate measures for road repair, he said adding, "Take action to complete all work in a scientific manner without compromising with the contractors."

At the meeting, the CM expressed dissatisfaction at the officials saying, "I will give a month's deadline to fix the potholes. I will hold a meeting after 15 days and review the progress. Coordination is necessary between Metro, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Water Board, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The GBA Chief Commissioner should hold a meeting once a week. People are suffering due to the potholes in the city's dilapidated roads, don't you see the daily hardship of the people? Why are you not taking urgent action?"

CM Siddaramaiah, who held a press conference on Saturday after holding a meeting at home office, Krishna, on the improvement of Bengaluru city roads and traffic, said, "I have given a stern instruction today and they said that they will fix it within a month. When the rains increase, potholes rise. I have said that all roads should be fixed before the onset of the rainy season. It does not matter what the ITBT businessmen say. Let's talk to them too. There are 1.4 crore people in Bengaluru, they should not be inconvenienced."

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a deadline to the officials to fix all potholes in Bengaluru by October 31, failing which, action will be taken against engineers and senior officials.

Reprimanding officials, he said that the potholes were fixed in an unscientific manner. "What is your difficulty in fixing the potholes? The government is getting a bad name because of you. Aren't you ashamed? Even the potholes that have been dug up are not fixed. Don't you know the hardships of the people? You should be suspended and sent home. Why did you study engineering? Should I tell you to fix the potholes? If the potholes are not fixed, all the chief engineers and senior officials will be suspended," he warned.

Pointing out at the delay in undertaking road works, he asked why the measures were not completed before the rainy season. The newly appointed commissioners of the GBA should do field work and constant monitoring, he said adding, there is no coordination between BDA, BMR CL, and water board officials.

He said that all the departments should work in coordination and the chief commissioner should hold meetings with the commissioners of all the five zones every week. "If there is a shortage of money, we will take action to release funds from the finance department. Take action on priority. Valuation will be done again after a month," he said.

Repair work underway (ETV Bharat)

The GBA's road network has 1648.43 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads of which, 46.61 km is of high-density corridor roads. A total of 14,795 potholes have been identified in Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru East, West North and South Municipal Corporations. Of which, 6749 potholes have already been fixed and 8046 are pending to be closed, CM said.

"White topping work has already been completed on 108.20 km of roads and it is in progress on 143.68 km. Also, 401.63 km has already been asphalted and work is underway on 440.92 km," he added.

"Development works are underway on a total of 584.60 km of roads. A grant of Rs 18 crore has been provided in the 2025-26 budget for fixing potholes on arterial and sub-arterial roads. A total of Rs 25 crore has been released to all urban corporations for carrying out emergency works, and necessary steps have been taken by the corporations," he said.

According to officials, a tender worth Rs 2.50 crore is in progress to use the new technology JETPATCHER, which can fix potholes even during wet weather. It has been suggested to appoint a technical officer to coordinate with all the five corporations. The junctions at Ibbalur Junction, Agar, Veeranna Palya, Nagawara and Hebbal junctions have been damaged due to water board and metro work and it is proposed to be comprehensively developed under the Outer Ring Road Development Project worth Rs 400 crore they said.

Speaking at a press conference, deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "The Chief Minister has given a deadline to the officials to repair all the roads in Bengaluru by October 31. He has also promised an additional grant of Rs 750 crore for the work.