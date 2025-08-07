Five Years Of Kerala Air India Express Plane Crash: Many Victims Still Fight For Justice

Malappuram: Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the tragic crash of Air India Express Flight IX 1344, which skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport on August 7, 2020. The aircraft, which took off from Dubai carrying 190 passengers and crew—mostly expatriates returning home during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic—plunged into a gorge and broke into three parts while landing amid heavy rain.

The disaster claimed 21 lives, including both pilots and 19 passengers while 169 others were injured, many critically. The flight was part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to global travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur (ANI)

A Night of Horror and Heroism

Following the crash, a remarkable civilian-led rescue operation in recent history followed. As it was night time, the locals from nearby areas rushed to the crash site braving relentless rain, COVID fears, and the imminent threat of explosion to save lives without waiting for official assistance.

The locals turned autorickshaws and lorries into makeshift ambulances, ferrying victims to nearby hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode which helped in the high survival rate.The civilian-led rescue operation drew global praise.

Pilot Error And Safety Concerns

In its investigation report, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) attributed the crash primarily to pilot error. According to the report, Captain Deepak Sathe attempted to land manually on a rain-soaked tabletop runway, despite poor visibility and warnings from co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar. The report also criticized the decision not to divert to alternate airports like Kochi or Coimbatore, which were safer under the prevailing conditions.

File Photo of Air India Express flight Captain DV Sathe who was flying the flight lost his life in the crash-landed at Kozhikode airport in Karipur (ANI)

The report also highlighted infrastructure limitations at Karipur Airport and flagged the need for better regulatory oversight. The tragedy reignited debates around the safety of tabletop runways, especially during monsoon conditions.

File Photo of Air India Express flight Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar who lost his life in the crash-landed at Kozhikode airport in Karipur (ANI)

Legal Battle for Compensation

Many victims and families are still fighting for justice and adequate compensation five years after the crash. Although Air India paid out some amounts soon after the crash, several survivors alleged that their medical treatment was discontinued once compensation was disbursed, forcing them to bear the burden of ongoing treatment costs.

It is learnt that more than 100 survivors in the Air India crash are still undergoing medical care, while some have been left permanently disabled. Many survivors have approached the courts demanding compensation under provisions of the Civil Aviation Act (Section 128 SDR). Several survivors were reportedly offered settlements as low as Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh, sparking outrage.

Wreckage of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur (ANI)

An Unforgettable Chapter in Kerala’s History

The Karipur plane crash remains one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Kerala’s history. It not only exposed lapses in safety protocols but also underscored the strength of human compassion in times of crisis.