Five Years, No Dredging: Kashmir’s Jhelum River Choked By Neglect And Encroachments, Reveals RTI

Srinagar: The River Jhelum, which passes through key districts of the Kashmir Valley, has not seen any dredging work in the past five years, according to a reply from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to a Right to Information query.

The department admitted that no dredging has been carried out on the Jhelum or its flood spill channels between March 2020 and March 2025. It also cited delays in the implementation of the Comprehensive Flood Management Plan (CFMP), which was approved under the Prime Minister's Development Package in 2015 following the devastating floods of 2014.

Ten years after its launch, the flood mitigation plan is only 80 per cent completed, according to the RTI response. The RTI query by activist Dr. MM Shuja reveals that the first phase of the project was worth Rs 399 crore and was aimed at boosting the river's discharge capacity and protecting populated areas from future floods.

Out of 31 projects under Phase I, only 16 have been completed, while 15 remain under execution. The department said that the full Rs 114.293 crore received as central assistance for Phase I has already been "utilised in full."

Although dredging of the Jhelum has stalled, the department noted that 670 kilometres of irrigation canals were desilted in the 2023–24 fiscal year, with nearly 2.9 lakh cubic meters of silt removed. As per the RTI response, the carrying capacity of the Jhelum River and flood spill channels has increased after the completion of Phase I.

"River Jhelum from Sangam to Padshahibagh has a capacity of 41000 cubic feet per second (cusecs), which was 31800 cusecs before 2014. Likewise, the River Jhelum at Ram Munshibagh has a capacity of 32000 cusecs compared to 27000 cusecs in 2014," the RTI reveals. The capacity of the River Jhelum at Sopore too has risen from 31000 cusecs in 2014 to 35000 cusecs in 2025.

The RTI reply also flagged serious concerns about encroachments along the river and its spill channels. Despite repeated government orders, 1233 permanent or semi-permanent structures, 215 boundary walls, and 584,153 trees have been taken down so far, according to the department's response to the RTI. However, 632,924 trees planted on the river's embankments, 1884 permanent or semi-permanent structures, and 283 boundary walls have been identified in divisions such as Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Bandipora, and Pulwama.

Flood channels in other districts, including Sopore, Pulwama, Bandipora, and Shopian, also remain encroached, weakening the region's ability to manage floodwaters during heavy rains, RTI reveals.

The department confirmed that no fresh dredging contracts have been issued since 2020. The last capital dredging work was completed by a Kolkata-based company, M/s Reach Dredgers. A 2018 report by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) had strongly recommended dredging along the Sangam-Asham stretch to reduce flood risk, but those suggestions remain unaddressed.

The RTI also reveals that no new Detailed Project Report for flood mitigation has been submitted to the government in recent years. While the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project has conducted a fresh study of the basin and is reportedly preparing a new DPR, it has not yet been submitted for approval.