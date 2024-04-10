Five years in a row: No mass prayer at Srinagar's Historic Jamia Masjid on Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As Eid-ul-Fitr, an occasion marking the end of Ramadan, resonates with celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir, a sombre note persists in the heart of Srinagar. For the fifth consecutive year, the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar has remained silent, devoid of the mass prayer that traditionally mark this auspicious day.

The absence of Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid this year, alongside the denial of Shab-e-Qadar and Jummat-ul-Vida prayers, underscores a lingering discord between the mosque's committee and the administration. The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid in Srinagar, responsible for the mosque's affairs, asserts that administrative directives have thwarted their efforts to conduct prayers at the scheduled hour.

"Today also the administration did not allow us to hold prayers at the scheduled time of 9:30 am," lamented a member of the management committee. "Despite our pleas and petitions, they refused to allow prayers at the agreed-upon time, leading to the postponement of the historic mosque's prayers. Police personnel closed the gates of the masjid after fajar namaz and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had also been placed under house arrest."

Earlier announcements by the Anjuman had promised Eid prayers at 9:30 am as the esteemed Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr. Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq was expected to deliver the sermon at 8:30 am. However, administrative hurdles persisted, leaving the mosque silent on this significant occasion.

While Jamia Masjid did not see congregational prayers, other local mosques and masjids across Jammu and Kashmir observed Eid-ul-Fitr without hindrance. Amidst sermons, preaching, and the resounding chants, believers prayed for the peace, security, and prosperity of the Kashmir Valley.

Notably, the largest Eid prayer gathering in the Kashmir Valley took place at Dargah Hazratbal Srinagar. Eid-ul-Fitr, a momentous Islamic festival celebrated worldwide, traditionally brings Muslims together for special prayers, gift exchanges, and festive meals. It serves as a time for forgiveness, charity, and fostering community bonds.