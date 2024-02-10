Five-Year-Old Girl Raped by Two Schoolmates in up's Gonda

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two of her schoolmates on the school's premises here during the lunch break, police said on Saturday.

A minor girl was raped by her two schoolmates on the school's premises in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Saturday.

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two of her schoolmates on the school's premises here during the lunch break, police said on Saturday. The FIR in the case was registered following a complaint from the girl's family, they said and added that the accused boys -- aged 8 and 10 -- have been apprehended.

The girl studied at a private school in a village under the Dhanepur police station. She was raped by two boys of her school on Friday during the lunch break, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal. He said after reaching home, the girl informed her family about the incident. Members of her family then lodged a complaint with police and the FIR was registered against the two minor boys, the SP said.

The girl was sent for medical examination on Saturday, police said. Police claimed that the accused have admitted to committing the crime after watching obscene videos.

TAGGED:

Minor girl rapedRape in schoolRape in Gonda

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.