Five-Year-Old Electrocuted By Decorative Diwali Lights In Delhi

New Delhi: A five-year-old child died due to electrocution after coming in contact with electric wires of the decorative lights put up for Diwali in Delhi on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Mukundpur Radha Vihar D Block of Bhalswa Dairy police station area of ​​Delhi while the child was playing on the roof of the house.

According to the victim's family, the child's mother was busy cleaning the room while the landlord was working downstairs when they suddenly heard a loud sound from the roof, where electric lights were installed to decorate the house. The child's mother ran to the roof and found her son unconscious with some electric wires in his hands.

The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and at around 10:30 pm he was taken to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where doctors declared him brought dead.