Five-Year-Old Electrocuted By Decorative Diwali Lights In Delhi

The child was playing on the roof where electrical lights were installed for decoration. He got electrocuted after coming in contact with the wires.

Mukundpur Radha Vihar area (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: A five-year-old child died due to electrocution after coming in contact with electric wires of the decorative lights put up for Diwali in Delhi on Tuesday night.

The incident took place in Mukundpur Radha Vihar D Block of Bhalswa Dairy police station area of ​​Delhi while the child was playing on the roof of the house.

According to the victim's family, the child's mother was busy cleaning the room while the landlord was working downstairs when they suddenly heard a loud sound from the roof, where electric lights were installed to decorate the house. The child's mother ran to the roof and found her son unconscious with some electric wires in his hands.

The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and at around 10:30 pm he was taken to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

On information, a team from Bhalswa police station took the body into their possession and sent it to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and a probe has been initiated to ascertain whether any negligence had occurred.

Police have urged people to be careful and keep kids away while handling electrical lights and other equipment.

Things to keep in mind:

  • Be careful while lighting diyas/candles
  • Keep candles/diyas away from curtains and inflammable items
  • Do not light diyas/candes near electrical wires
  • Keep candles/diyas on a flat surface to avoid them from falling
  • Do not leave children alone while bursting firecrackers
  • Wear cotton clothes

TAGGED:

