Five-year-old dies after falling under wheels of Kerala temple chariot

author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Kshetra, five-year-old daughter of a Chavara-resident couple, lost her life when she fell under the chariot's tyres during the annual festival at the famous Kottankulangara temple . Police have registered a case. It it suspected that she fell accidentally.

Kshetra, five-year-old daughter of a Chavara-resident couple, lost her life after she fell under the chariot's tyres during the annual festival at the famous Kottankulangara temple. Police have registered a case. It it suspected that she fell accidentally while trying to pull the chariot.

Kollam: A five-year-old child succumbed to her injuries last night after she was crushed under the wheels of a ceremonial chariot during the annual festival at the famous Kottankulangara temple near here, police said.

Police said Kshetra, daughter of a Chavara-resident couple, lost her life when she accidently fell under the big tyres of the ceremonial chariot which is pulled by the believers. "The accident happened at around 11.30 pm on Sunday. She came to the temple along with her parents," police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police added. Police said the incident happened in an open field where the chariot was being pulled.

"Sometimes children also pull the rope tied to the chariot. It seems like she fell accidently," police said. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital by her parents and the police but could not be saved.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh: 2 minor siblings die of suspected food poisoning; 5 members of family hospitalised
  2. Class 12 Student Killed While Performing Chemistry Experiment at Home in Chennai

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.