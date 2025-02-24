ETV Bharat / state

5-Year-Old Rajasthan Boy, Trapped In Borewell Since Sunday, Dies After 16 Hours Of Rescue Operation

The five-year-old child had fallen into a 250-foot-deep open borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Sunday.

After over 16 hours of rescue operations the five-year-old boy who fell into a 250-foot-deep borewell pit in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday, died early Monday morning shortly after he was rescued
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

Jhalawar: After over 16 hours of rescue operation, the five-year-old boy who fell into a 250-foot-deep borewell pit in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday, died early Monday morning shortly after he was pulled out from the pit.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued Pralhad on Monday at around 3:45 am and rushed him to the Dag primary health centre, where the doctors declared him dead.

District Council CEO Shambhu Dayal Meena said that while playing in Palda village of Dag on Sunday, Prahlad fell into a 250-foot-deep open borewell.

On receiving the information, police and administration teams rushed to the spot. Subsequently, five JCB machines, including two NLT machines, were deployed to the site.

The administration also received the help of the SDRF from Jhalawar and the NDRF team from the Kota district. The medical department was supplying oxygen to the child through cylinders on the spot. The child was trapped at about 30 feet in the borewell while monitoring the rescue operation.

According to the High Court guidelines, it is necessary to get permission from the administration and the Gram Panchayat to dig a borewell pit in any place. Despite this, many borewell pits have been dug in rural areas without permission. Due to this, numerous innocents have lost their lives in the state to date.

