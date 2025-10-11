Five Workers From West Bengal Killed In Two Separate Incidents In Karnataka
Published : October 11, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
Bengaluru/Ramanagara: Five workers from West Bengal died in separate incidents in Karnataka.
In Bengaluru, two workers died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction apartment building in the city's Bellandur locality on Friday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Amir Hussain (33) and Mumtaz Ali (28), both from Sonepur in West Bengal, police said.
The construction of the apartment building was contracted to a private company, Imperial Build Tech Private Limited. On Friday afternoon, the victims were working on the balcony of the 13th floor of the building. Both of them fell to the ground as the balcony collapsed, police said.
A case has been registered at the Bellandur police station against the staff of Build Tech Private Limited and the site engineer for negligence in not ensuring proper security at the worksite and causing the death of two workers. Police said six people have been detained and are being questioned.
In Ramanagara, three workers, injured in a fire that broke out in a shed in Bhimanahalli village near Ramanagara taluk of Bengaluru South district, succumbed to their injuries at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. The deceased were identified as Manurul Sheikh, Javid Ali, and Tajbul from West Bengal.
On October 7, a fire broke out in a shed where construction workers were temporarily staying in Bimenahalli village near Bidadi due to a gas leak from an LPG cylinder. Seven workers were critically injured in the incident. They were admitted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru where three died while undergoing treatment, police said.
All the workers had come from West Bengal to work as daily-wage labourers. They were working as construction workers near Bimenahalli and had built a temporary shed next to the construction site where they resided.
After finishing work, they would come to the shed and cook for the night, eat, and sleep. They kept a gas cylinder in the small shed to cook food. At night, gas had leaked from the cylinder. One person, who did not notice it, got up in the morning and lit a beedi. As soon as the fire started, the shed was completely engulfed in flames. Everyone who was sleeping in the hut suffered serious burns.
As the fire spread, people residing in the neighboring sheds ran and extinguished the fire. The critically injured workers were sent to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. However, three of them died without responding to the treatment. The condition of the four seriously injured workers is critical. After the incident, Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda visited the spot and inspected it. A case has been registered at Bidadi police station.
