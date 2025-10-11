ETV Bharat / state

Five Workers From West Bengal Killed In Two Separate Incidents In Karnataka

Bengaluru/Ramanagara: Five workers from West Bengal died in separate incidents in Karnataka.

In Bengaluru, two workers died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction apartment building in the city's Bellandur locality on Friday afternoon. The deceased were identified as Amir Hussain (33) and Mumtaz Ali (28), both from Sonepur in West Bengal, police said.

The construction of the apartment building was contracted to a private company, Imperial Build Tech Private Limited. On Friday afternoon, the victims were working on the balcony of the 13th floor of the building. Both of them fell to the ground as the balcony collapsed, police said.

A case has been registered at the Bellandur police station against the staff of Build Tech Private Limited and the site engineer for negligence in not ensuring proper security at the worksite and causing the death of two workers. Police said six people have been detained and are being questioned.

In Ramanagara, three workers, injured in a fire that broke out in a shed in Bhimanahalli village near Ramanagara taluk of Bengaluru South district, succumbed to their injuries at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. The deceased were identified as Manurul Sheikh, Javid Ali, and Tajbul from West Bengal.