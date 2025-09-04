Five Workers Feared Drowned In Hydro Power Project Gujarat's Mahisagar

Mahisagar: Five persons are feared drowned after water of Mahi river was released into Ajanta hydro power project near Tatroli in Mahisagar district.

Locals said 15 workers were engaged in the project work, out of which five are feared drowned. According to reports, 1.19 lakh cusecs of water was released from Kadana dam into the project. As soon as the project site was damaged, a team of 108 and other rescue teams rushed to the spot. It is learnt that the hydro project belongs to on Jaysukh Patel of Morbi.

Machhi Manishbhai, who works in the hydro power plant, said Patel works in a company called Oreva. He said repair work was being carried out in the project and 15 people were engaged. He alleged after the incident, the officials fled the spot. "I work here as a helper in machine repair. There were 15 people inside at the time of the incident. While five were feared drowned, the rest climbed out the stairs and were taken to the hospital. The incident took place at 2 pm," Machhi said.

Mahisagar SP Safin Hasan said police, fire department personnel and NDRF team reached the spot to carry out rescue operation. However, the five workers are yet to be traced. The SP said a probe has been initiated into the incident.