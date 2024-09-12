Five Women Among Seven Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Seven people including five women were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a 50 meter deep ditch in Uttarakhand's Ridraprayag on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place along the Kandara Road near Banswara at around 8:40 am on Thursday when the Max vehicle number UK02TA0087 carrying seven passengers on way from Kandara towards Banswara fell into a ditch 50 meters from the road.

Locals who came to know about the mishap rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Former MLA Joins Rescue: Meanwhile, former MLA of Kedarnath assembly constituency Manoj Rawat, who was passing by, seeing the seriousness of the situation, also rushed to the spot to assist in the rescue operation by taking the injured to CHC Agastyamuni in his private vehicle.

The victims have been identified as Anupama, 17, daughter of Amar Singh Negi, resident of village Daula, Shalini, 18, daughter of Ravindra, Mehak, 18, daughter of Sanjay Negi of village Kandara, Aarushi, 17, daughter of Chandramohan of village Kandara, Gajpal Lal, 59, son of Sonu Lala, his wife Sarita Devi of village Kandara and Pramod Singh, son of Satyapal Singh. An official at the CHC Agastyamuni said that after administered first aid, all the injured have been referred to the district hospital for specialised treatment.