Five Visva-Bharati Students Suspended For Consuming Alcohol In Ashram Hostel

Bolpur: At least five students of Visva-Bharati's Patha Bhavan here in West Bengal were suspended by the authorities after they were found consuming alcohol inside the Brahma Ashram hostel.
The students, four from Class 10th and one from Class 12th, have been placed under suspension for two months, sources said.
Notably, drinking alcohol and eating meat are strictly prohibited inside the premises of Visva-Bharati, which follows the traditions and values laid down by its founder Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.
Head of the Patha Bhavan Badhirupa Singh said, "Maintaining discipline in an educational institution is essential. Whatever is necessary to ensure that is being done. Corrective measures are being taken."
Alcohol consumption is not allowed anywhere on the campus, during any event or festival, he categorically stated.
"No meat dishes are cooked in any festival, event or fair of Visva-Bharati. Drinking alcohol is prohibited. Hence disciplinary action has been taken. Five residential students of this Path Bhavan have been suspended for consuming alcohol," Singh added.
As per reports, those suspended include four Class 10 students who drank alcohol in the hostel and a Class 12 student who allegedly supplied it.
The authorities have also formed a disciplinary committee to look into the matter, especially since there have been past complaints about the use of intoxicants in the hostel.
The incident comes close on the heels of another controversy at Patha Bhavan that erupted after a WhatsApp message related to granting leave to students during Ultorath and Muharram, which was objected by some parents who cited religious bias. Now, the alcohol row has further triggered concerns about the alleged mismanagement and lack of surveillance at the hostel.
Visva-Bharati, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, is known for its open-air, nature-based learning system at Santiniketan. Through his works like Achalayatan and Totakahini, Tagore had always advocated against rigid and authoritarian education systems. Patha Bhavan is one of the oldest schools in Visva-Bharati which continues to organise classes under the trees keeping up with this tradition.
