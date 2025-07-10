ETV Bharat / state

Five Visva-Bharati Students Suspended For Consuming Alcohol In Ashram Hostel

Bolpur: At least five students of Visva-Bharati's Patha Bhavan here in West Bengal were suspended by the authorities after they were found consuming alcohol inside the Brahma Ashram hostel.

The students, four from Class 10th and one from Class 12th, have been placed under suspension for two months, sources said.

Notably, drinking alcohol and eating meat are strictly prohibited inside the premises of Visva-Bharati, which follows the traditions and values laid down by its founder Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore.

Head of the Patha Bhavan Badhirupa Singh said, "Maintaining discipline in an educational institution is essential. Whatever is necessary to ensure that is being done. Corrective measures are being taken."

Alcohol consumption is not allowed anywhere on the campus, during any event or festival, he categorically stated.

"No meat dishes are cooked in any festival, event or fair of Visva-Bharati. Drinking alcohol is prohibited. Hence disciplinary action has been taken. Five residential students of this Path Bhavan have been suspended for consuming alcohol," Singh added.