Nalanda: Holi is usually synonymous with colours, music and vibrant celebrations, but different places have their own unique traditions. Contrary to customary celebrations, five villages in Bihar's Nalanda district observe the festival in a completely different way, wherein, on the day of Holi, people immerse themselves in devotion rather than playing with colours.

No Colours, No Cooking, No Festivities

It's been almost 51 years that Holi celebrations are strictly prohibited in Patuana, Basavan Bigha, Dhibarapar, Nakatpura, and Dedhdhara villages near Biharsharif Sadar block. For these five villages, Holi is not about colourful celebrations but rather faith and harmony. Here, villagers do not even light stoves on the day of Holi as food is stale prepared a day before. Meat, liquor consumption and even playing of any vulgar songs is also completely banned.

Five Villages In Bihar's Nalanda Haven't Celebrated Holi For Last 51 Years, Here's Why (ETV Bharat)

Why Holi Is Not Celebrated Here

The reason why the festival of colours is not celebrated in these villages is a tradition that dates back 51 years. "This tradition is being followed for the last 51 years. Then, a saint 'Santh Baba' known for his spiritual powers and exorcism had visited the villages. He had questioned people about the use of intoxicants during the festival as he condemned behaviour of people dancing to vulgar songs in a drunken state," revealed Kailu Yadav, priest of the temple.

A Holi Without Colours! Five Villages In Bihar's Nalanda Have Chosen Worship Over Revelry (ETV Bharat)

"Santh Baba had said that it is better to remember God on the day of the festival. He had said that consuming intoxicants will lead to quarrels and riots. Therefore, he urged everyone to observe Akhand Puja on Holi to promote peace and harmony. Since then, this tradition is being religiously followed. The saint died 20 years ago. Today, there is a temple in his name in the village, where devotees come from far and wide to pay obeisance," the priest said.

Before the rituals of Holi begin, people here prepare sweets and pure vegetarian food in their homes a day in advance. No fire is lit in any of the houses until the Akhand Puja is completed. "Lighting of stove in the houses is strictly prohibited. Hundreds of devotees from Bihar as well as neighbouring states visit the temple to seek blessings after their wishes are fulfilled," said Rajendra Prasad, a villager.

Santh Baba Temple (ETV Bharat)

"Ever since Santh Baba came to the village, we have been living in peace. We do not participate in the Holi festival. This is being followed in five villages. We are following the teachings of Santh Baba. There used to be fights and abusive behaviour during Holi, so we stopped playing altogether," he said.

Read More

Holi 2025: This Bihar Village Starts And Ends Festival By Celebrating With Lord Buddha