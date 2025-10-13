5 Tourists From Telangana Lost in Narmada Forest, Found After Family Tweets To Gujarat Home Minister
The trekkers visited Zarwani forest, lost their way, and were rescued by the Gujarat police.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST
Narmada: Eight people from Telangana went to Gujarat for a visit, but they got lost while trekking. After visiting the Statue of Unity in Vadodara, they went to the Zarwani forest in the Narmada district for trekking. Among the group was Subhashini M's son, who was one of those missing during the trek. Subhashini M is a former TDP state organising secretary.
Five of the eight trekkers lost their way. Families panicked when contact was lost. As the situation became serious, Subhashini posted a post on X and tagged it to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi for help. Initial reports indicated the group had ventured 2 to 3 kilometres deep into the forest from the waterfall. After visiting the Statue of Unity, the group lost its way while trekking in the Zarwani forest.
Harsh Sanghvi replied to Subhashini, promising immediate action. Gujarat Police and the Kevadia Forest Department quickly launched a rescue, and the missing trekkers were found within hours. Following this, Subhashini wrote another post on X to express their gratitude to Sanghvi.
This incident in Zarwani showed that the state administration responds quickly to social media alerts. Narmada Police later, in a post on X, said that their team quickly started searching for the missing tourists with the help of locals. They searched the area thoroughly and found the tourists, relocating them safely within hours.
A note stated that the Gujarat Police’s GP-SMASH initiative completed another key assignment. When the matter reached the Gujarat Police, the GP-SMASH team leader quickly gathered all details, including the location. The leader then directed the Narmada Police to start the rescue operation immediately.
The rescued students thanked the Gujarat Police and local residents. Subhashini also expressed gratitude to the team. DIG Deepak Meghani and GP-SMASH reaffirmed their commitment to helping citizens through social media.
Also read
Army, LG Pay Tribute To Two Soldiers Who Died During Anti-Terror Operation In Kashmir Woods
Second Body Found In Kashmir’s Kokernag Forests; Believed To Be Of Missing Soldier