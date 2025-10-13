ETV Bharat / state

5 Tourists From Telangana Lost in Narmada Forest, Found After Family Tweets To Gujarat Home Minister

Narmada: Eight people from Telangana went to Gujarat for a visit, but they got lost while trekking. After visiting the Statue of Unity in Vadodara, they went to the Zarwani forest in the Narmada district for trekking. Among the group was Subhashini M's son, who was one of those missing during the trek. Subhashini M is a former TDP state organising secretary.

Five of the eight trekkers lost their way. Families panicked when contact was lost. As the situation became serious, Subhashini posted a post on X and tagged it to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi for help. Initial reports indicated the group had ventured 2 to 3 kilometres deep into the forest from the waterfall. After visiting the Statue of Unity, the group lost its way while trekking in the Zarwani forest.

Harsh Sanghvi replied to Subhashini, promising immediate action. Gujarat Police and the Kevadia Forest Department quickly launched a rescue, and the missing trekkers were found within hours. Following this, Subhashini wrote another post on X to express their gratitude to Sanghvi.