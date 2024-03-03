Five-tier security in place for PM's visit: Tamil Nadu Police

More 15,000 police personnel, including officers, have been deployed in Chennai ahead of Prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to chennai on March 4. The Prime Minister will in Kalpakkam around 3.30 pm on Monday.

Chennai: A five-tier security arrangement has been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on March 4, police said on Sunday. As many as 15,000 police personnel, including officers, have been deployed. The use of drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) has been prohibited during the time of PM's visit, a city police statement said.

Intensive checking and surveillance activities are underway in the city. The YMCA Ground at Nandanam, the venue of PM Modi's public meeting, and the airport and its surrounding areas are among the places where vigil has been stepped up. Police have said that there may be traffic congestion in the city and that intermittent restrictions are likely for commercial vehicles from noon to 8 pm on Monday.

On Monday by 3.30 pm, the Prime Minister will in Kalpakkam near Chennai and witness the initiation of "core loading" of India's indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) of 500 MWe capacity. The PFBR has been developed by BHAVINI (Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited). India has adopted a three-stage nuclear power programme with a closed fuel cycle. Later, Modi will address the BJP's public meeting here.

