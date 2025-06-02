ETV Bharat / state

Five Terror Associates Slapped With PSA In Kashmir, Say Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir have booked at least five terror associates of proscribed terror outfits under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on Monday for subversive activities in Kashmir.

The accused have been identified as Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Faizan Akhter Bhat, Mehraj Ud Din Bhat, Umar Hamid Sheikh and Suhaib Shafi Baba—all residents of Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K.

The accused have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders based on dossiers prepared against them and were sent to Jammu’s Kathua, Udhampur and Kot Balwal jails, said an official spokesperson.

“Several criminal cases have been registered against these individuals. Despite this, they did not mend their ways and after getting bailed out from courts, they were brazenly involved in criminal and subversive activities prejudicial to the interests of the nation,” he added.