ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Five Teenagers Drown While Making Reels in Gaya's Keni River

According to villagers, the boys, who were returning from their school, ventured into deep water while filming and soon began to struggle..

Bihar: Five Teenagers Drown While Making Reels in Gaya's Keni River
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST

Updated : September 25, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gaya: Five school students drowned while taking a selfie in a river in Bihar's Gaya. An official said the tragedy struck when five teenagers were filming reels while bathing in the Keni river.

The incident occurred on the border of the Belaganj and Khijrasarai police areas. According to villagers, the boys, who were returning from their school, ventured into deep water while filming and soon began to struggle.

Despite desperate cries for help, local villagers rushed to rescue them, pulling all five out of the river. However, the boys tragically did not survive, with two others still in critical condition.

The victims, hailing from Chhotki Masjid Bela in the Belaganj police station area, left their families devastated. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, with action being taken by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and local police officers.

Keshav Anand, SDM of Neemchak Bathani, confirmed, "We are aware of the incident and the local police are actively investigating." It is also understood that the condition of the two other children is serious, and they are undergoing treatment.

Senior officials of the Bihar government expressed grief over the incident. A pall of gloom has descended over the village. The kin of the children are shocked.

Read more

  1. Six Children Drown In Pond While Swimming After School In Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool
  2. Over 25 Drown Daily In Bengal, Half Are Children: Survey
  3. Four Youths Drown While Taking Bath In A Jharkhand Dam
Last Updated : September 25, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRAGIC DROWNING IN GAYABIHAR STUDENTS DEATHSTUDENTS DROWN WHILE MAKING REELS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.