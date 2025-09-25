ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Five Teenagers Drown While Making Reels in Gaya's Keni River

Gaya: Five school students drowned while taking a selfie in a river in Bihar's Gaya. An official said the tragedy struck when five teenagers were filming reels while bathing in the Keni river.

The incident occurred on the border of the Belaganj and Khijrasarai police areas. According to villagers, the boys, who were returning from their school, ventured into deep water while filming and soon began to struggle.

Despite desperate cries for help, local villagers rushed to rescue them, pulling all five out of the river. However, the boys tragically did not survive, with two others still in critical condition.