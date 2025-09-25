Bihar: Five Teenagers Drown While Making Reels in Gaya's Keni River
According to villagers, the boys, who were returning from their school, ventured into deep water while filming and soon began to struggle..
Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
Gaya: Five school students drowned while taking a selfie in a river in Bihar's Gaya. An official said the tragedy struck when five teenagers were filming reels while bathing in the Keni river.
The incident occurred on the border of the Belaganj and Khijrasarai police areas. According to villagers, the boys, who were returning from their school, ventured into deep water while filming and soon began to struggle.
Despite desperate cries for help, local villagers rushed to rescue them, pulling all five out of the river. However, the boys tragically did not survive, with two others still in critical condition.
The victims, hailing from Chhotki Masjid Bela in the Belaganj police station area, left their families devastated. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths, with action being taken by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and local police officers.
Keshav Anand, SDM of Neemchak Bathani, confirmed, "We are aware of the incident and the local police are actively investigating." It is also understood that the condition of the two other children is serious, and they are undergoing treatment.
Senior officials of the Bihar government expressed grief over the incident. A pall of gloom has descended over the village. The kin of the children are shocked.
