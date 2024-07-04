ETV Bharat / state

Five Students Injured As Plaster Of Roof Collapses In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur

Classes were being held at Chhote Gudra Primary School in Darbha block of Jagdalpur district when suddenly a portion of the ceiling plaster collapsed on students. Five kids sustained injuries but their condition is stable, officials said.

Two injured students were referred to Dimrapal Hospital (ETV Bharat Photo)

Jagdalpur: Five students were injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster of a primary school collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur district on Thursday morning.

All the injured children, aged below 10 years, were taken to Tokapal Community Health Centre by an ambulance. After first-aid, three were sent home and two were referred to Dimrapal Hospital for better treatment. Conditon of all five is stated to be stable.

According to the education department officials, the incident took place between 11 am to 12 pm at Chhote Gudra Primary School in Darbha block of the district. Classes were being held at that time and there were 15 children in the school. Suddenly, the ceiling plaster of the classroom collapsed on the students, leaving five injured.

After hearing about the incident, parents reached the school in panic and inquired teachers about their wards. Locals criticised the school management for poor maintenance of the building and lack of repair work.

Meanwhile, on information about the incident, education department officials, Chitrakote MLA Vinayak Goyal and Collector Vijay Dayaram reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. The collector and the local MLA also met the injured children.

Notably, similar instances of roof plaster collapse have been recorded in many schools of the district in the past. In some cases, children had also been injured.

