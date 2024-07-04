Five Students Injured As Plaster Of Roof Collapses In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur

Jagdalpur: Five students were injured after a portion of the ceiling plaster of a primary school collapsed in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur district on Thursday morning.

All the injured children, aged below 10 years, were taken to Tokapal Community Health Centre by an ambulance. After first-aid, three were sent home and two were referred to Dimrapal Hospital for better treatment. Conditon of all five is stated to be stable.

According to the education department officials, the incident took place between 11 am to 12 pm at Chhote Gudra Primary School in Darbha block of the district. Classes were being held at that time and there were 15 children in the school. Suddenly, the ceiling plaster of the classroom collapsed on the students, leaving five injured.

After hearing about the incident, parents reached the school in panic and inquired teachers about their wards. Locals criticised the school management for poor maintenance of the building and lack of repair work.