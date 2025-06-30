Five-storey Building Collapses In Shimla Amid Monsoon Fury In Himachal Pradesh; Schools Closed In 4 Districts

Mandi: Heavy monsoon rains continue to cause widespread damage to life and property in Himachal Pradesh with the meteorological department issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the state on Monday.
According to reports, a five-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufer in the suburbs of Shimla on Monday morning, even as several cows from a shed were washed away in the cloudburst in Rampur.
The building at Mathu Colony on the road to Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital caved in, but no casualties were reported in the incident as the district administration, sensing grave risk, had already evacuated the inmates.
According to owner Ranjana Verma, they had vacated the building on Sunday night as the land was sliding after Saturday's rain. The building collapsed around 8.15 am on Monday morning according to Verma. Verma claimed that a four-lane road construction had endangered the structure but no measures were taken to ensure its safety.
Verma said the panchayat had written to the company to stop work as it was rendering buildings unsafe. However, they continued construction activities, leading to the collapse of the building, he said.
39 Lives Lost So Far This Monsoon
At least 39 lives have been lost to heavy rains in Himachal in this monsoon season while another 81 people have been injured and four people are still missing. Another 19 people have lost their lives in road accidents related to rain. Kangra district has suffered the most damage.
The heavy rains triggered landslides, shooting stones at five places on the four-lane Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in the state prompting diversion of traffic to a single lane, which led to jams. The Subathu-Waknaghat road was also closed after a landslide at Delgi in Solan district.
Met Issues Orange Alert
The meteorological department on Monday morning warned of moderate to high flash-flood risk in parts of seven districts -- including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur -- in the next 24 hours. The department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in parts of Himachal Pradesh for Wednesday and predicted a wet spell in the hill state till July 6. In view of the high rain forecast, authorities have closed schools in four districts of the state—Mandi, Solan, Kangra and Sirmaur.
Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. Pandoh was the wettest, recording 123 mm rainfall since Sunday evening. This was followed by Mandi 119.4 mm, Murari Devi 113.2 mm, Palampur 83 mm, Ghaghas 65.4 mm, Bharari 65.2 mm, Kasauli 64 mm, Nadaun 63 mm, Slapper 62.8 mm, Dharampur 56.6 mm and Sujanpur Tira 53 mm. (With agency inputs)
