Five-storey Building Collapses In Shimla Amid Monsoon Fury In Himachal Pradesh; Schools Closed In 4 Districts

Mandi: Heavy monsoon rains continue to cause widespread damage to life and property in Himachal Pradesh with the meteorological department issuing an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the state on Monday.

According to reports, a five-storey building collapsed in Bhattakufer in the suburbs of Shimla on Monday morning, even as several cows from a shed were washed away in the cloudburst in Rampur.

The building at Mathu Colony on the road to Chamiyana Super Speciality Hospital caved in, but no casualties were reported in the incident as the district administration, sensing grave risk, had already evacuated the inmates.

According to owner Ranjana Verma, they had vacated the building on Sunday night as the land was sliding after Saturday's rain. The building collapsed around 8.15 am on Monday morning according to Verma. Verma claimed that a four-lane road construction had endangered the structure but no measures were taken to ensure its safety.

Verma said the panchayat had written to the company to stop work as it was rendering buildings unsafe. However, they continued construction activities, leading to the collapse of the building, he said.

39 Lives Lost So Far This Monsoon