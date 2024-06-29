5 Soldiers Killed After Tank Swept Away By Flash Floods Near LAC in Ladakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), died early Saturday morning when their T-72 tank was swept away by flash floods near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Mandir Morh in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh.

The DBO is the first point of contact to Galwan valley where clashes between the Indian Army and the PLA took place in 2020. According to the Army officials, the incident occurred around 3 am during a tank exercise involving river crossing, triggered by a sudden rise in water levels. All five bodies have been recovered. The tank was en route to Tangste when the tragic accident took place."

A senior police official stationed in Leh told ETV Bharat, "The concerned chowki is around 150 kilometers from here. Exact details will be shared once the report from the accident site is received."

Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the Army's Fire and Fury Corps, which is stationed in Ladakh wrote in a post, "On 28 Jun 2024 night, while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level. Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway".

Army Chief General Manoj Pande and all Ranks of the Indian Army expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of five soldiers who lost their lives in the incident. "Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," an Army spokesperson said.

The five soldiers have been identified as RIS MRK Reddy, Havaldar Subhan Khan, DFR Bhupndra Negi, L/DFR EkeidaungTeibam, and CFN Sadarbonia Nagaraju.

The LAC in Ladakh has a strategic importance for India in the backdrop of 1962 war against China and more recently after the clashes between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army in June, 2020. The clashes which took place on June 15, 2020, did not involve the use of firearms left at least 20 Indian Army soldiers including a colonel even as China also acknowledged the death of four of its soldiers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on X, Defence Minister wrote, "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh. We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge too took to X to express condolences with the bereaved familie.

"Deeply distressed at the loss of lives of 5 Indian Army bravehearts, including a JCO, while getting a T-72 tank across a river in Ladakh. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Army personnel who fell victim to this painful tragedy. In this hour of grief, the nation stands together in saluting the exemplary service of our valiant soldiers," he said.

"The news of the martyrdom of five Indian Army soldiers in an accident during the military exercise of tank crossing the river in Ladakh is extremely sad. While paying my humble tribute to all the martyred soldiers, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief. The country will always remember his dedication, service and sacrifice," wrote Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a post on X.