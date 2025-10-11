ETV Bharat / state

Five Social Media Accounts Booked For Derogatory Comments On CJI

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered at the Bengaluru Cyber ​​Crime Station against five social media accounts for making derogatory comments on Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.

A suo motu case has been registered against the accounts of Kesari Nandan, Sridhar Kumar, Nagendra Prasad, Ramesh Naik and Manjunath MC Manju under sections 67, 66 and 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the cybercrime social media wing of the police said.

The accused, responding to a post about a recent case, had posted a derogatory and threatening comment about the CJI.

The incident of a lawyer trying to throw an object at the CJI inside the Supreme Court on October 6 has sparked outrage across the country. The Bengaluru University Postgraduate and Research Students' Union held a protest at the Jnanabharathi campus on Thursday.

Punjab CM Condemns Attack

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the incident as "the result of anti-Schedule Caste (SC) tirade of the BJP". He added that the saffron party has been continuously trying to harm the interests of people from the weaker and underprivileged sections through its propaganda, and "this incident is a result of this".

"It is a serious threat to the judicial system of the country and even to the communal harmony and brotherhood of the country," Mann said, adding that the CJI has arisen to this position through hard work and dedication and such a dastardly act "is really condemnable".