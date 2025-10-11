Five Social Media Accounts Booked For Derogatory Comments On CJI
Kesari Nandan, Sridhar Kumar, Nagendra Prasad, Ramesh Naik and Manjunath MC Manju have been booked under various sections of the Information Technology Act, police said.
Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered at the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Station against five social media accounts for making derogatory comments on Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.
A suo motu case has been registered against the accounts of Kesari Nandan, Sridhar Kumar, Nagendra Prasad, Ramesh Naik and Manjunath MC Manju under sections 67, 66 and 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the cybercrime social media wing of the police said.
The accused, responding to a post about a recent case, had posted a derogatory and threatening comment about the CJI.
The incident of a lawyer trying to throw an object at the CJI inside the Supreme Court on October 6 has sparked outrage across the country. The Bengaluru University Postgraduate and Research Students' Union held a protest at the Jnanabharathi campus on Thursday.
Punjab CM Condemns Attack
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemned the incident as "the result of anti-Schedule Caste (SC) tirade of the BJP". He added that the saffron party has been continuously trying to harm the interests of people from the weaker and underprivileged sections through its propaganda, and "this incident is a result of this".
"It is a serious threat to the judicial system of the country and even to the communal harmony and brotherhood of the country," Mann said, adding that the CJI has arisen to this position through hard work and dedication and such a dastardly act "is really condemnable".
Athawale Deamands Case Against Attacker
Union minister Ramdas Athawale had demanded that a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be registered against the man who tried to throw a shoe at CJI Gavai. The incident took place because some people from the upper caste community could not come to terms with the fact that Gavai, who is from the Dalit community, has risen to such a high position, he said.
Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said the incident was condemnable. "Such kind of an attack on the CJI has happened for the first time. Bhushan Gavai is from the Dalit community, and he has achieved his position on his own (merit)," the minister said, adding that some upper caste community members could not digest this fact.
"I demand that the accused should be booked under the SC /ST Act, since Gavai was attacked because he is a Dalit. No CJI was attacked before this," Athawale added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident and also spoke to the CJI after the episode, Athawale noted.
[With agency inputs]
