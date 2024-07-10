Five Rohingya Immigrants Arrested In Tripura For Illegally Crossing Indo-Bangla Border

West Tripura: Five Rohingya immigrants were arrested by Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla international border.

The apprehended individuals included two women and three men. According to an official, they were trying to reach destinations such as Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir by train.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Imran (22 years), Md Abu Jamir (20 years), Md Azizul Hossen (22 years), Yasmin Ara (20 years), and Raju Begam (35 years).

The Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests late on Tuesday as part of a coordinated effort to prevent illegal immigration.

According to authorities, the group had entered India using unauthorised routes and intended to disperse across various regions of the country.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station concerning this incident. The apprehended individuals will be presented before the court on Wednesday, an official said.

This, however, isn't the first time that such case has come to light. Last year in July, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended 8 people including two Bangladeshi nationals from Tripura for helping illegal Rohingya immigrants enter India by using fake documents, officials said.

The crackdown was a result of an all-out operation conducted by the STF, Assam as per the direction of the CM and under the supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), against the linkman/touts of Rohingya Muslims by deputing five numbers of police teams, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers to various bordering districts of Tripura.