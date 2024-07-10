ETV Bharat / state

Five Rohingya Immigrants Arrested In Tripura For Illegally Crossing Indo-Bangla Border

author img

By ANI

Published : Jul 10, 2024, 6:43 AM IST

Five Rohingya Immigrants, who included two women and three men, were arrested by GRP when they had been trying to reach destinations such as Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir by train. According to authorities, the group had entered India using unauthorised routes and intended to disperse across various regions of the country.

Five Rohingya Immigrants Arrested In Tripura For Illegally Crossing Indo-Bangla Border
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)

West Tripura: Five Rohingya immigrants were arrested by Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla international border.

The apprehended individuals included two women and three men. According to an official, they were trying to reach destinations such as Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir by train.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Imran (22 years), Md Abu Jamir (20 years), Md Azizul Hossen (22 years), Yasmin Ara (20 years), and Raju Begam (35 years).

The Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests late on Tuesday as part of a coordinated effort to prevent illegal immigration.

According to authorities, the group had entered India using unauthorised routes and intended to disperse across various regions of the country.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station concerning this incident. The apprehended individuals will be presented before the court on Wednesday, an official said.

This, however, isn't the first time that such case has come to light. Last year in July, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended 8 people including two Bangladeshi nationals from Tripura for helping illegal Rohingya immigrants enter India by using fake documents, officials said.

The crackdown was a result of an all-out operation conducted by the STF, Assam as per the direction of the CM and under the supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), against the linkman/touts of Rohingya Muslims by deputing five numbers of police teams, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers to various bordering districts of Tripura.

West Tripura: Five Rohingya immigrants were arrested by Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday for illegally crossing the Indo-Bangla international border.

The apprehended individuals included two women and three men. According to an official, they were trying to reach destinations such as Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir by train.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Imran (22 years), Md Abu Jamir (20 years), Md Azizul Hossen (22 years), Yasmin Ara (20 years), and Raju Begam (35 years).

The Government Railway Police (GRP) made the arrests late on Tuesday as part of a coordinated effort to prevent illegal immigration.

According to authorities, the group had entered India using unauthorised routes and intended to disperse across various regions of the country.

A case has been registered at the Agartala GRP Police Station concerning this incident. The apprehended individuals will be presented before the court on Wednesday, an official said.

This, however, isn't the first time that such case has come to light. Last year in July, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended 8 people including two Bangladeshi nationals from Tripura for helping illegal Rohingya immigrants enter India by using fake documents, officials said.

The crackdown was a result of an all-out operation conducted by the STF, Assam as per the direction of the CM and under the supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), against the linkman/touts of Rohingya Muslims by deputing five numbers of police teams, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers to various bordering districts of Tripura.

TAGGED:

INDIA BANGLADESH BORDERAGARTALATRIPURA 5 ROHINGYA IMMIGRANTS HELD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.